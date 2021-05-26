Uk National Remanded In Custody

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A UK national pleaded not guilty in Magistrate’s Court yesterday to a litany of fraud-related charges, including money laundering and possession of forged Bahamian documents.

Shane Ian Murphy stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis when it was alleged that between November 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020, the 47-year-old knowingly had in his possession €398,000, which represents the proceeds of crime.

He also faced four counts of possession of forged documents, four counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possession of false documents, three counts of uttering false documents, and two counts of fraud by false pretences.

It was claimed that on November 5, 2019, while in New Providence and concerned with others with intent to defraud, he had a forged Bahamian birth certificate and voter’s card bearing the name Shane Harrington.

Then on November 7, 2019 it was claimed he had possessed and uttered a Bahamian birth certificate and a Royal Bahamas Police Force report with the name Shane Harrington. On November 12, 2019, Murphy is said to have obtained a Bahamian passport from the Passport Office on University Drive.

On January 3, 2020, he had possessed and uttered a false National Insurance Board smart card and passport. He also obtained that day a Bahamian driver’s licence at the Road Traffic Department.

While police initially said the accused is from the United Kingdom, the prosecution told the court that officials were unsure of his true identity.

Murphy was denied bail and remanded into custody. The trial is set for October 4 and 5.