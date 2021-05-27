Suicide Suspected As Man Found Dead

POLICE are investigating a suspected suicide after a man was found hanging from the ceiling of a home.

Shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, police were called to a house on Johnson Terrace. While there, they were directed to the area of the living room where a man was discovered hanging from the ceiling. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounced the him unresponsive.

An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this month, Grand Bahama police said they were investigating the suspected suicide of a police officer who was found alone in his car with a gunshot wound to the head, his service revolver was still clutched in his hand.

Suicides rose by 38 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to RBPF statistics. Last year, there were 11 suicide victims, including 10 men and one woman. The rate of suicide has increased in recent years.

In 2019, the United Nations reported the rate of suicide among men in The Bahamas is more than five times higher than women.