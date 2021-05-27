Two In Hospital After Shooting

TWO men were taken to hospital after they were shot on Tuesday.
Police said shortly before 10pm, several men were standing in the street on Sunshine Way when two men emerged from the public park armed with firearms.
The suspects discharged the weapons in the direction of the group, injuring two of them before escaping.
Emergency Medical Services took the victims to the hospital; however their conditions are not known at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
