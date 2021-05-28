How Worried Should We Be? Minister Admits Debt Is ‘Elephant In The Room’ As Official Says It’S Only A Temporary Concern

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FINANCIAL Secretary Marlon Johnson said that although the country’s high deficits and debt are a cause of concern, they are not a cause for alarm, insisting an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the need for new taxes.

He spoke during a Ministry of Finance press conference yesterday.

The deficit for the current fiscal year is on track to reach an unprecedented $1.3bn while the deficit for the next year is projected to be a similarly extraordinary $951.8m.

Mr Johnson said of the deficit: “These are temporary and transitory. These are not structural. Where countries run into trouble is when they have structural deficits, meaning when an economy is at full tilt you’re still running big deficits. The deficits are occasioned because we had a substantial shutdown of the economy.”

“As the economy opens up, our revenues are returning and that means these are not structural, so we will reflate out of it. Yes, these are reasons for caution and concern, but these aren’t reasons for alarm. It would be reason for alarm if these were structural and long-term so going into the next year and the year after, the deficits will come down.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced only targeted tax increases during his budget communication on Wednesday.

Asked if new taxes that affect a broader range of people will eventually be needed to take care of the public debt, Mr Johnson said no.

“To the extent to which we can get the economy opened – meaning all of us being vaccinated – that creates more economic activity which by itself generates additional revenue,” he said.

“To the extent that the Accelerate Bahamas plan works with small business and investment, and we get the economy on a stable growth trajectory, that takes care of all the considerations around increased revenue. The short answer is the extent to which we can get back on a firm, sustained economic footing, that obviates the need for additional taxes.”

Finance Minister Kwasi Thompson described the elevated deficit as the “elephant in the room.”

“Commentators have pointed out that the current fiscal year and the one to come have elevated borrowing by some $2bn,” he said. “As the Prime Minister said yesterday, in this administration, we do not gloss over this fact. The $1.3bn deficit in this current fiscal year and the $951m deficit projected for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, it really reflects the extreme economic crisis caused by Dorian and the pandemic and our response to these crises. This is what has caused us to postpone, but only temporarily, the path.”

Meanwhile, the Progressive Liberal Party criticised Dr Minnis’ budget communication on Wednesday, saying it “lacks credibility” and is “weak on solutions” to address a looming “debt crisis”.

“This is a budget that presents nothing to measurably confront the dire situation we are in,” Chester Cooper, PLP deputy leader, said. “It frankly lacks credibility. It appears to build upon the weak policy and a lack of strategy that undergirded the previous budget. The reality on the ground is that unemployment is still sky-high, and Bahamians are still catching eternal hell. In the face of the greatest fiscal crises in the modern Bahamas, this budget is weak on solutions.

“There is a looming debt crisis because of the levels of borrowing, weak negotiations and the onerous terms of loans undertaken by this administration, with no plan articulated today to address this with urgency,” Mr Cooper said.