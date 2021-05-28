Man Admits Assaulting Mother Of His Children

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted assaulting the mother of his children was ordered to keep the peace for one year.

Police arrested Pedrow Poitier after he punched the mother of his five-month-old baby in her face and about her body on May 23.

He owned up to the offence when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis.

The court was told that on that day, the complainant told police that her child’s father had forcibly gained access to her home and assaulted her once he got inside. Officers investigating the complaint arrested Poitier a short time later. When he was questioned in custody, he admitted being involved in a verbal altercation with the complainant, but denied putting his hands on her.

During the hearing, Poitier told the magistrate that he went to his “baby mother’s” house to “kindly” ask her to see his son. He said she was being difficult which made him angry so he “held her by her hands”. He insisted he never punched her about the body.

In response, Magistrate Rolle Davis said men are supposed to protect women and not attack them. He also told the accused that if his former partner was not allowing him to see his child, the proper thing to do would have been to come to the courts.

As a result, he bound Poitier over for one year. As a part of the agreement, the accused is not allowed to go around the complainant for any reason. Magistrate Rolle Davis said anything related to their child would have to be done through a third party and warned Poitier that if he breached the conditions of his release, he would be fined $1,000 or sentenced to 14 days in prison.