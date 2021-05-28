Mental Health Alert Ahead Of New Hurricane Season

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AS hurricane season approaches, Grand Bahama residents are being urged to pay close attention to their mental health due to the post-traumatic stress experienced after Hurricane Dorian two years ago.

Psychologist Dr Gregory Swann said Dorian was a traumatic event for many people, which can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it — and most people who go through traumatic events have temporary difficulty adjusting and coping.

According to Dr Swann, there has been an uptick in mental health depression in Grand Bahama that has a direct correlation between exposure to the storm and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Suicides and suicidal attempts, those numbers are up over the years prior to Dorian,” he said. “And we think there is a direct correlation between exposure to Hurricane Dorian and having to suffer during the (COVID-19) pandemic.

“PTSD is when someone may have been exposed to a traumatic event – they witnessed it or were confronted or involved in one. And clearly, Dorian would meet that definition.”

Dr Swann said people with PTSD may have received a serious injury or witnessed death during the storm, etc. He noted that PTSD persists for a period of about three to six months and individuals may experience recurring thoughts, flashbacks, inability to sleep, and abnormal behaviour.

“While this is mental health month, I think it is important that, particularly in our community of GB, we pay attention to our welfare,” he said.

“It is important that persons who would have been intimately exposed to Hurricane Dorian two years ago, mitigate any issues associated with their physical and psychological well being in the upcoming hurricane season,” Dr Swann added.

He suggested people get back to their normal routine to minimise anxiety.

“What we encourage residents to do as quickly as possible is continue to return to their normal environment. They must try to return to their communities and surroundings they are familiar with to help them deal with any anxieties that may have occurred as a result of being displaced. Getting back to their familiar environment will really help those persons severely affected by the hurricane.

“Given that we are in the middle of a pandemic, obviously it will complicate the process,” he said.

Additionally, he said people should get involved in community support services and talk about their feelings with friends and family.

If issues continue to persist, Dr Swann said individuals should reach out and seek more structured professional services, such as help from the Department of Social Services, or mental health professionals through the Rand Memorial Hospital or private medical institutions.

“In Grand Bahama, we put together a mental health and psycho-health social team that oversees mental health services in the community through the schools, government agencies, and public services, which provide whatever support a person might need,” he explained.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.