Rbdf Signs Deal For Audio-Visual System

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force is advancing in modernisation and efficiency after signing contracts yesterday for an audio-visual integration system and expert maintenance training for the upkeep of its fleet.

Multimedia Technology Ltd signed a contract with RBDF worth $939,619.10 to provide the force with an audio-visual system.

“Currently, decentralised Royal Bahamas Defence Force operations are disadvantaged when vessels are out of cell phone range, patrolling our extensive 100,000 square miles of sovereign waters,” Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said.

“Whilst they are able to make use of expensive satellite phone systems for audio connections, they are unable to transmit video footage. This new software makes it possible to now transmit both audio as well as video footage in real time, as any arrest, incident or operation dictates. This information can be viewed and accessed at any command centre under the Ministry of National Security’s purview to create a common operating picture for various law enforcement officials.

“As a part of this contract, Multimedia Technology will be installing enabling technology on various RBDF satellite bases around the Bahamas including Ragged Island, Inagua, RBDF and select RBPF operating centres in and several areas in New Providence under a two-year contract that is costing the government $939,619.10.”

Rudolph Walker, CEO Multimedia Technologies Ltd, said this system will connect all RBDF bases.

“This platform is going to be located at the Coral Harbour Base,” Mr Walker explained. “The purpose of this platform is to allow for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to establish secure connectivity to all its remote bases. The network will be used to transport sensitive intelligence data within the organisation as well as provide connectivity to all relevant government agencies such as Royal Bahamas Police Force, NEMA, BPL, Customs, Immigration, etcetera. I would like to thank the Ministry of National Security and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for the opportunity to partner with Multimedia Technology to deliver such state-of-the-art technologies.”

The RBDF signed a service agreement contract for over $5.5m with Damen Shipyards yesterday as well.

“This is a significant undertaking, which has been in the making for a while. This contract valued at $5,620,250 is not the final step of a great friendship, but rather the beginning of a partnership that the government of The Bahamas has merged with,” said Mr Dames.

“When the initial Sandy Bottom Project agreement between the government of The Bahamas, VAN Oord, and Damen Shipyard Group was signed in 2014, this significant undertaking ushered in a new era in the history of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.”

He said since that time, numerous goals were accomplished through the partnership. These include the acquisition of nine new patrol and auxiliary craft, the refit of two Bahama Class vessels, improvements were made, and new jetties built, docks and breakwaters.

“We also completed warehouses and facilities, ramps, an operations centre and workshops, and lastly, a state-of-the-art ship’s bridge simulator at the Coral Harbour Base,” he continued. “Impetus for today’s contract signing is the commander (of the) Defence Force’s insistence on extending the operational availability and useful life of the organisation’s fleet by transitioning from breakdown maintenance to planned maintenance underscored by this pending relationship with Damen Shipyard Group.”

Ruben Schot, Damen Shipyard’s regional service manager for the Americas, said the signing is a continuation of a “trusted relationship”.

“The Long-Term Service Agreement is primarily aimed at the vessels’ crew to operate, maintain ships’ systems in a safe and technical manner,” Mr Schot said. “The long-term service agreement is further aimed at assisting the vessels’ crew with the transfer of knowledge as the training centre with the key to become independent.

“Today marks the continuation of a trusted relationship between the Damen Shipyards and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the commitment from both sides to protect the islands of The Bahamas and its inhabitants.

“We believe that the setup of the current Long Term Service Agreement has been performed in such a way that the responsibilities and commitment are placed at the right place within the right organisations to ensure that the fleet of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will be ready for its duties based on the main focus of the transfer of knowledge. I am convinced that this will bring the service of the RBDF to another level.”