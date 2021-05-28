Two Charged With Stealing, Arson Offences

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO Acklins women were charged on Friday with several stealing and arson offences in connection with a fire that recently destroyed a number of businesses on the island.

Alexis Williams, 28, and Peaches Hanna, 21, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after they were accused of conspiring to commit arson and theft on May 19.

The pair, who are from Lovely Bay and Mason’s Bay respectively, were further accused of dishonestly receiving $22,500 on the same day.

Prosecutors alleged that Williams also stole another $41,254.29 from 700 Wines & Spirits, which she had access to by reason of employment, sometime between April 8 and May 20.

It is further alleged that Hanna set fire to a commercial building worth $500,000 on May 20, which resulted in $89,168 worth of inventory from 700 Wines & Spirits being destroyed.

Also $35,609.90 worth of equipment belonging to the National Insurance Board, in addition to $70,000 worth of inventory from McKinney’s Grocery Store, was said to have been destroyed in the blaze.

Hanna is also accused of causing fire to be set to two vehicles worth $47,995 and $8,000 and assisting Williams to steal by enabling her to avoid the due process of the law.

Due to the nature of the charges, neither accused was required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to August 25 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Williams and Hanna were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

They both have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.