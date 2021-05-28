Two Held For Abaco Accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN couple have been arrested in connection with a traffic accident that resulted in serious injuries to a child and woman in Abaco.

Superintendent Stephen Rolle thanked the public for their assistance and continued support in helping the police with their investigations in the matter.

He said a Haitian male and female resident of Dundas Town were taken into police custody in reference to a video circulating on social media involving an accident that occurred on Tuesday shortly before 5pm. The child was detained at the Marsh Harbour Clinic and the adult female was flown to New Providence for further medical attention.

He said both are listed in serious but stable condition, and the matter is under investigation by officers from the Abaco district.