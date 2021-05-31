Insight: Minnis Isn’T So Much The Problem As Is An Outdated Playbook

Reader poll
How would you grade the 2021/2022 Budget?
By Malcolm Strachan
THE major takeaway following last week’s Budget communication by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is that we are continuing to traffic in hope and prayer. Long-term relief seems to be dependent on a tourism rebound hinged to vaccinations of tens of thousands of Bahamians.
While Bahamians are still largely sceptical about taking the vaccine, the greater challenge is the current lack of supply – a hurdle the government is still working through with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other countries.
In the meantime, the age-old practice of borrowing is alive and well as the government is gearing up to borrow $871,645,371 for the next fiscal year and an additional $68m to cover our bills and keep the economy afloat to the end of June. Now, facing a whopping $10bn in the nation’s debt column, many would say the dual catastrophes of Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 have left us with few alternatives. Certainly, it would be hard to disagree.
However, the severity of such a conundrum must always be a consideration of successive governments. We are navigating through a natural disaster and a deadly virus at the same time – but we must also seek to future-proof ourselves. Saying it more simplistically, we are looking at a two-headed boogeyman – one that can bring tourism-dependent economies to their knees. The extent of the shock to our economy has become an extremely frightening reality.
If we’re just considering the economic losses suffered from both catastrophic events, what’s been indicated in the government’s spending plans for the next fiscal year is a clear attempt to buoy the economy until tourism can fully rebound.
Hurricane Dorian’s losses of up to $3.4 billion and government direct spending to respond to COVID-19 amounting to $290m hardly captures the country’s aggregate losses when we factor in unemployment and the nosedive in economic activity. The 15 percent shrinkage in our economy in 2020 – a year where global tourism shut down - speaks volumes to how important it is for visitors to return to the country.
The philosophy underpinning the 2021/2022 Budget is clearly indicative of a desire to create jobs – or as the Prime Minister coined it, a “people-centered” approach, in that it would be focused “on maintaining and supporting families, small businesses and communities and growing our economy”.
But what happens when – not if – there is another Dorian or COVID-19?
How does the intention to further bloat the public service – a practice which the IMF has already warned against – benefit us rather than becoming a burden when individuals who are, in most cases, low skilled and hired as a voting incentive are now depending on the government to serve as a buffer in hard times?
Is this money well spent?
Many more questions loom as the government faces a great deal of criticism for what many are referring to as an election Budget.
Certainly, the Minnis administration did not see itself facing the enormous difficulties it has encountered after supplanting the Progressive Liberal Party four years ago. Life was easy when the Bahamian people only wanted to see the backs of the previous government walking out the door.
But governance is not just about replacing the administration that went before you. It requires innovation and unconventional thinking at times – something COVID-19 has been producing the world over.
The Budget failed to do that as we are, yet again, hoping and praying for the best-case scenarios to play out. That said, here we are, on the eve of hurricane season, and more Bahamians becoming infected and dying from COVID-19 than we’ve experienced at any point during our battle with the virus.
Either the players or the playbook needs to change.
At one point, politics was a young man’s game. When Sir Lynden Pindling led the Progressive Liberal Party to Majority Rule, he was 37 years old and in his prime. Twenty-five years later, when Hubert Ingraham became the nation’s second Prime Minister, he accomplished this feat at the age of 45. Former Prime Minister Perry Christie was 59 when he assumed leadership, while in 2017, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis became the oldest leader ever elected in our country since Majority Rule at the age of 63.
And with his only realistic threat being Philip Brave Davis, now aged 69, an election loss to the PLP will only continue a trend.
British author and historian David Cannadine asked a poignant question when considering how some political eras favour either younger or older political leaders – “which is better?”
As what used to be the political ideologies of young men have now evolved into the outdated thinking and practices of old men, a country in dire need of innovative thinking and problem solving can only pray for the best as we continue to weather the storm. And we do this in hopes that hurricane season does not present us with an actual one – an incomprehensible prospect.
The time will come when we must ask ourselves the same question – “which is better?”
More like this story
- ‘DON’T BE AFRAID’: PM urges public to accept vaccination as first rollout nears
- Tourism seeks COVID vaccination ‘top tier’
- Minister: ‘Prioritise’ tourism workers on COVID-19 vaccine
- Tourism targets 45,000 visitor reopening peak
- Over 125,000 applications for travel health visas in the past four months
Comments
ThisIsOurs 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
i hope for all time and forever we never again accept the statement we just reach give us time
From the minute you decide you running you need to stsrt planning. Examine every budget submitted , mix in a little something worse than what they admit to then tell us what you plan to do before you get there. what will we do to buffer against a dip in the too big to fail companies or industries?
Once youre in office its literally too late. youll never catch up.
Case in point. what a waste of a mandate
ohdrap4 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
It is frightening.
The lunatics giving away 10000 a year to all bahamians, givinv away cryptocurrency and stopping all imports so bahamians xan make their own shoes, cars and refrigerators might actually get elected.
birdiestrachan 16 hours, 41 minutes ago
Malcolm, I try to have some hope for you being as you say you are a Strachan
You have gone from having the PM as your shepherd to the new story He is old. being old does not take away common sense and vision. an Old fool was once a young fool.
The PM does not have what is necessary to be the leader of any Country.
How old was Abraham when God blessed him?
BahamasForBahamians 15 hours, 7 minutes ago
This is an abysmally terrible article
BONEFISH 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
This columnist like so many bahamians don't understand governance, political systems and management. A relative of mine was also told that by an african american in the United States.
Godson 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
BRAVO! BRAVO! "what used to be the political ideologies of young men have now evolved into the outdated thinking and practices of old men, a country in dire need of innovative thinking and problem solving can only pray for the best as we continue to weather the storm. ".
tribanon 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Refreshing to see even die-hard FNM'ers like The Tribune's Malcolm Strachan having great difficulty stomaching the only playbook Minnis will ever know as the the most incompetent PM in our small nation's history.
And we now all know only too well that Minnis's only devastating playbook is all about 'spend-spend-spend, borrow-borrow-borrow and tax-tax-tax', all the while growing the size of our already grossly over-bloated, most unproductive and extremely costly public sector (civil workforce).
Even that very despicable scoundrel Davis would have to try hard to be a more stupid, arrogant, nasty and vindictive PM than the very self-absorbed, power-crazed and evil Minnis. I know that's saying a whole hell of a lot, but it's the indisputable truth.
tribanon 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
P.S. Minnis's extremely poor decision making and gross mismanagement of the problems and issues associated with both Hurricane Dorian and the Wuhan Virus have left The Bahamas financially crippled, possibly fatally so. God forbid he is PM when we next have a serious external-shock of any kind, including one triggered by the IMF.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID