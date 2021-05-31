Mp Denies Claims Of Discrimination Over Food Aid

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

INFURIATED by the opposition’s allegations of political discrimination in food assistance on Andros, local MP Carlton Bowleg said there is no truth to the claims.

Last week, Senator Fred Mitchell, chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, issued a statement to media claiming PLP supporters residing in North Andros were being politically victimised by not receiving food parcels provided by the government.

Andros and Cat Island have just completed the first week of a two-week lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis due to high COVID-19 infection rates on those islands and the lack of proper healthcare facilities.

Bullocks Harbour and Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands are also under a 14-day lockdown.

“Following up on credible reports of political discrimination against PLP residents in North Andros and reports in other islands of political victimisation in the distribution of food by the government during the two-week FNM imposed lockdown, the PLP gave notice it will move at the next meeting of the Senate a request for a Select Committee to investigate the distribution of government assistance in the locked down islands,” Senator Mitchell’s statement read.

Strongly denying any discrimination was taking place in his constituency, Mr Bowleg, who represents North Andros and the Berry Islands, said the allegations are political mischief.

“There is no truth to this,” Mr Bowleg said. “I am aware (of the allegations) and I would say that this is the political season. It’s the silly season. I will be addressing this matter in short order. I will be addressing this in the House (of Assembly). There is no discrimination going on. I will say this much. There is a structure that was put in place. That structure was carried out.

“The administrator did what needed to be done. She gave her number to the residents and even said on the news what her number was. So that if anyone wanted to contact her for food … of course you are not going to be able to get to everyone … but if you get the number and you call her, I am certain that she would have made sure that food was delivered to those homes. And, that is continuing to happen today.”

Before the PLP’s allegations were made, photos of the food parcels’ contents were circulated on social media captioned with criticisms. Senator Mitchell addressed his concerns about this in his statement.

“We are concerned also about the nutritional adequacy of the food and supplies being offered,” the statement continued. “The committee if granted will have the power to send for persons and papers, leave to sit from place to place and leave to sit during the recess.”

Mr Bowleg accused PLP supporters of circulating those pictures and claimed to know who they are.

“If it was so people would not have been criticising what was in the bags,” Mr Bowleg said. “They were all people from the side opposite (PLP) that were doing that. There were people in North Andros that received groceries that probably didn’t need it, but took it just to make fun and I am sure and certain that I know a lot of them that did it.

“It is time now that the PLP realised that North Andros and the Berry Islands and this country at large does not belong to the PLP but to Bahamians. And, they will be treated fairly. I am like this … I just want people to understand, I don’t fly to Andros. I live in Andros and I know my people. Politics has always been the problem in Andros and it is something that I will address. And, I will address it in Parliament.

“The funny thing is in this, food will go into Andros every week even before this situation (lockdown). During the whole pandemic, food was going into Andros, but when you have people from the side opposite (PLP) with their wicked intentions to try to get publicity or to try to gain brownie points on people’s lives, then it is unfair.”

The North Andros MP reminded his constituents that the main purpose of this lockdown is to curtail the high number of COVID cases in the community.

“If we lose focus on what the whole purpose is then we are in some serious problems,” he said. “It’s not about FNM and it’s not about PLP. It’s about getting our people well and back into the field where they can do their jobs, as I know a lot of them want to do it. This has always been the problem in North Andros where people start to complain because of political views.

“Again, it is just a political ploy. Tune into my debate contributions this week. I will fix the (PLP) chairman. They want to talk about coming into Andros and forming a committee to do investigations? I don’t want them to get it mixed up. These are not the days of old when they used to do this.

“These are the days now when everybody in Andros will get what they need to get. I don’t see (political) colours. I want them to remember that. I don’t see colours. I don’t see red, yellow, blue, black or green. The only thing I see is my people: North Androsians.”