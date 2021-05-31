Tax Increases ‘Have To Come’

• Accountants warn: Budget ‘no game changer’

• Service must match public sector wage rise

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Accountants have warned new and/or increased taxes “have to come” if The Bahamas is to slash its near-$10bn debt, as they branded the Budget “no game changer” for the nation’s economic crisis.

Craig A “Tony” Gomez, the Baker Tilly Gomez managing partner, told Tribune Business that while the government’s 2021-2022 fiscal plan “don’t set off any alarm bells” for Bahamian businesses and consumers it had merely postponed the inevitability of certain tax hikes in years to come to pay for the debt blowout sparked by COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.

While the Minnis administration was correct not to endanger the post-COVID recovery by avoiding any across-the-board increase in VAT or other taxes, he added that it was alarming that the national debt is forecast to increase by almost $4bn in just five years.

Warning that The Bahamas has “a history of falling short” with its revenue forecasts, resulting in greater-than-predicted deficits, Mr Gomez added that it was critical that taxpayers see value for every dollar spent by the government such as the planned $100m public health sector upgrades.

And, with the total civil service wage bill forecast to increase by some $11.5m to $670.935m in the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year, he argued that it was vital Bahamians see something in return via an “improvement in service across every sphere of the government”.

Mr Gomez was backed by Kendrick Christie, the Crowe Bahamas accountant and partner, who branded the government’s fiscal plans as “a transition budget” that did not go far enough in containing spending.

While backing many of the budget measures unveiled by the government, he asserted that there was “not enough to go the distance” when it came to generating sufficient gross domestic product (GDP) growth to pull The Bahamas out of its post-COVID slump.

Describing the Budget as “straightforward”, as the Minnis administration sought to balance multiple competing priorities, Mr Gomez indicated that the decision to leave new and/or existing major revenue sources well alone had only delayed the inevitability of increases for at least one more year.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of alarm, and alarm bells, that immediately go off,” he told this newspaper. “I think for the most part people were looking for VAT increases and also possibly the introduction of personal income taxes. None of those items have appeared at this point in time. I think the government has done great in not increasing VAT.

“But, from a financial perspective, we know the picture this budget paints indicates it’s not long in the near future, with the deficit running as high as $951.8m...... It has to come. There will be increased taxes or even a personal income tax.”

Mr Gomez’s comments contrast sharply with those of Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, who last week told a post-budget press conference that the “reflation” of the Bahamian economy post-COVID as tourism returned and more industries re-opened would “obviate” the need for new and/or increased taxes.

The Baker Tilly chief, though, told Tribune Business that “from a financial perspective I see something else” given that The Bahamas will have added $3.1bn-plus to its national debt by end-June 2022, taking it over the $10bn mark, if the Government’s forecasts hold true.

The Minnis administration’s Budget last week sought to balance The Bahamas’ need for economic growth, and its own general election ambitions, with maintaining as much fiscal prudence as it could muster and satisfying the likes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the credit rating agencies.

Wholesale tax increases in the middle of a recession would have only further set back The Bahamas’ recovery by sparking more business closures and unemployment, but Mr Gomez warned that the country cannot hold back the fiscal tide forever.

“We have cause for concern, even when considering the unusual nature of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian, given that in 2016-2017 the national debt was $6.55bn, and five years later it’s projected to be over $10bn,” he added. “That’s something we have to keep an eye on. The interest payment of $512m is alarming, but we understand the impact of COVID and Dorian.

“Why that is significant is because we know that in Budget planning it’s so easy to maintain your expenditure as per the Budget. It’s the income (revenue) side that is very fickle. We know we have a history, not just this Budget, with financial planning. We have a history of falling short on the revenue side of the Budget.”

Zhivargo Laing, minister of state for finance in the 2007-2012 Ingraham administration, was among observers who last week suggested the current government’s revenue projections for 2021-2022 were too optimistic having come off the worst economic contraction in The Bahamas’ history.

Mr Gomez echoed this by warning that any under-shoot of the $2.245bn revenue target, a 35.5 percent increase on the prior year, would leave The Bahamas’ with a worse-than-projected deficit and increased debt. However, the Government has repeatedly said it has managed to keep The Bahamas’ 2020-2021 deficit on track with target by cutting spending.

“From a social perspective, taxpayers have reached the point or sensitivity in their budget planning where they want to see value for dollars spent,” the Baker Tilly chief said. “The fact we are allocating $100m to the two hospitals; we know the biggest issue with hospitals in The Bahamas is quality of service.

“If taxpayers are going to be investing additional monies in medical facilities in The Bahamas, they need to see the quality of these facilities and the quality of service otherwise it’s another frustrating monument for taxpayers in this country.”

Mr Gomez continued: “If they see an increase in civil service salaries, taxpayers must see an improvement to service across the entire sphere of government. Why increase salaries if the service is even worse?”

Meanwhile Mr Christie, while backing the Government’s decision not to increase VAT, said of the Budget: “I don’t think it goes far enough when you look at measures to reduce expenditure. I don’t think it went far enough in balancing the Budget. I’m curious that civil service salaries did not go up....

“I call it a transition Budget in not doing all that it should have been trying to do. We have to find ways to reduce some of the inefficiencies in government. The whole we tax has to change at some point, but it would be difficult to do right now. It will probably be addressed in another Budget.

“With an election right around the corner I don’t think anything drastic will be done. The timing of this is important. It’s like the fourth quarter and your team is behind by two points, and you don’t want to do anything to hurt your chances of a win. It [the Budget] is not a game changer and I still think we’re not addressing the inefficiencies.”