Vaccines Are The Solution To Crisis

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WITH COVID-19 cases and deaths on the increase, a local health official is imploring all Bahamians to protect themselves from the deadly virus by following health protocols and getting vaccinated.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme at the Ministry of Health, said the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.

She spoke after the country’s coronavirus death toll increased by one to 230 over the weekend. The latest death is a 60-year-old New Providence woman who died on May 27. The Ministry of Health also reported that 15 new cases were recorded on Friday, pushing the case count to 11,760 up to press time.

Dr Forbes admitted that the current COVID-19 wave is very challenging with a rise in cases and deaths ensuing. This, she said, can be reduced if a large number of people get inoculated with available vaccines.

“It is a challenging situation here and worldwide because of the ongoing outbreak, rise in numbers of cases and when there is a surge of COVID-19 there are also increases in the number of deaths and hospitalisations,” Dr Forbes continued.

“In the case of a robust vaccination programme… with a large number of people fully vaccinated, in any case, will help reduce the number of new infections and therefore COVID deaths … once a large proportion of the population gets fully vaccinated.”

Dr Forbes said vaccine reluctance and false information about the shot are still hurdles officials must overcome.

“We are seeing that there is vaccine hesitancy and there are also a lot of myths about the COVID vaccines that need to be combated to increase the number of persons that are vaccinated,” Dr Forbes said.

“I really implore everyone to protect themselves from COVID-19. The public health measures work. And I encourage people to know the facts on COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 in general. Go to reputable sources for information.

“The benefits of vaccines outweigh risks and are major solutions for seeing our way out of the COVID pandemic and for the situation to be better in (the) country. We are the third wave of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. Cases are continuing to be high every day and the curve is not being flattened.”

Dr Forbes, a member of the country’s COVID-19 Task Force, said people are suffering from “COVID fatigue” and she acknowledged that the potentially deadly virus is being used as a political tool here and all over the world.

“COVID-19 is also being politicised in many places at home and abroad and (that) should stop because it’s not helping the COVID situation in the country. Additionally, there is COVID fatigue and so people are tiring of following the public health measures. Additional challenges exist in terms of balancing health, the economy and socialisation.

“If the public does not have an appetite for increased restrictions then the decision is that there will not be restrictions. In the face of people not following the public health measures, cases will continue to rise.”