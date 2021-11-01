Free Testing Expands To Eleuthera

AFTER a successful launch of its free COVID- 19 testing pilot programme in Inagua, the government, in partnership with Dr Tyneil Cargill and his team at Bay Street Medical, travelled to North Eleuthera on Wednesday to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on that island.

“We share the government’s free testing vision and mandate and wish to reiterate our strong belief that free COVID antigen mass testing for all Bahamians represents a core component in this fight against the coronavirus,” said Dr Cargill during his two-day stay on the island.

Free rapid antigen testing was offered to residents of North Eleuthera in the settlements of Harbour Island, Gregory Town and Lower Bogue due to the spike of COVID-19 cases recorded in those areas.

“Many admitted that the free testing programme brought them peace of mind to know their COVID-19 status,” said Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville in his communication in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, as he explained the effectiveness of the programme thus far.

Free rapid antigen testing remains a key component of the government’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

In conjunction with the free testing programme, the government said it plans to enhance its COVID-19 response by strengthening public health surveillance through contact tracing, focusing on the case management of those who have tested positive, increasing public health education and promoting the vaccination of eligible citizens and residents.

On Friday, representatives from the Ministry of Health were on the ground in the Berry Islands to complete the final phase of testing for the pilot programme.