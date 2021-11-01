Rush For Jobs In Sandals Relaunch

By FARRAH JOHNSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
IMMIGRATION and Labour Minister Keith Bell has estimated 800 people turned out for a job fair hosted by the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Spa and Department of Labour.
On Saturday, the department partnered with the resort to host the job fair to fill 300 positions at Sandal’s New Providence and Exuma locations.
When he spoke with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Bell called the job fair a resounding success.
He said Sandals is set to employ more than 800 people — the bulk of which will be existing employees who have been furloughed since the resort’s shutdown in March 2020 brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Bell said the recruitment will result in an “automatic reduction” in the country’s unemployment rate.
“Sandals is going to be hiring 850 employees,” he said. “Those numbers, as I am advised, include persons who were previously employed there who were (furloughed). And so, they are looking for 300 new employees; 200 new employees for the property here in New Providence and 100 additional employees for the property in Emerald Bay. I was there with the general manager and their executive team and they told me they were impressed, so I think they are going to actually expand that number.”
Mr Bell said the job fair had a fairly large turnout and hundreds of people were interviewed. He also said although the event was scheduled to begin at 8am and end at 4pm, organisers had to “extend” the time due to the volume of people who attended.
“At the end of the day when they were ready to close down, they still had about 200 more persons,” he added. “But in total I would estimate the crowd to be about 800 persons who came applying for jobs. We are planning on holding more job fairs in the future because that is the way to go. We have a labour bank already and so really that’s a part of our role; exposing Bahamians to these opportunities after they become available.”
Mr Bell said there are several investments the Department of Labour was “looking at”. He said once those projects “come on stream”, the public will see the “job market opening up” and the department will host more job fairs to ensure the people in their labour bank who are looking for jobs are given the opportunities to be gainfully employed.
While the Sandals career fair focused on jobs in the tourism and service industry, Mr Bell revealed that the Department of Labour will also “target a number of other areas from across the board.”
“Me and the director (of labour) along with his team, have a meeting right now to discuss perhaps looking at one or two other areas, now that I’ve seen how (the fair) works and how it has been very successful,” he said.
“We want to make sure to put the right people in the right place to make sure that they are doing the right thing that they want to do. So obviously we are going to have to look at other areas and reach out to them to see how we could best, with the government systems, ensure that they fulfil what they want to do.”
Speaking to the demographic of persons who attended the fair, Mr Bell said some of the attendees were “more than qualified” for the positions for which they were applying.
“As a matter of fact,” he continued, “I met two young persons who wanted to be bartenders and when I looked at their applications, one of them had seven BJCs and a number of BGCSE and the other had very similar qualifications. And so here it is, they wanted to be bartenders, now if that’s what they want to do fine, but certainly, I sought to encourage them to perhaps look at another area that may better suit their qualifications.”
Several industries were impacted by COVID-19 and thousands of people lost their jobs at the height of the pandemic. Now that the country is slowly returning to some level of normalcy, Mr Bell said he is optimistic that the country’s unemployment rate will continue to decrease.
“More opportunities are becoming available and I am aware of several major projects that have already commenced and they’re looking to hire people. The job market is opening up. “. . .And that goes not just for Sandals, but a number of places are now opening up. And as a government, we are looking at opening up a number of other places, even those that are operated by the government, including the Straw Market. Obviously, it’s being talked about, so I anticipate that and I’m pushing to get it fast to make sure that people are able to make an honest living and ensure that people can go back to work when these places open.”
Sandals Royal Bahamian in New Providence will reopen in January after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
"Speaking to the demographic of persons who attended the fair, Mr Bell said some of the attendees were “more than qualified” for the positions for which they were applying.
“As a matter of fact,” he continued, “I met two young persons who wanted to be bartenders and when I looked at their applications, one of them had seven BJCs and a number of BGCSE and the other had very similar qualifications. And so here it is, they wanted to be bartenders, now if that’s what they want to do fine, but certainly, I sought to encourage them to perhaps look at another area that may better suit their qualifications
Thats a very insensitive response. What other area? Did you ask them how long they've been looking? How many other positions theyd applied for? 800 people showed up for 200 jobs thats not good news I certainly would not call it a "success". seems to be completely out of touch with whats happening and its only been a month. "Success"?
moncurcool 1 day ago
Only in the Bahamas we make it seem that BJCs mean something. The Minister just sounds completely dumb with his comments. Guess thats the D average coming through.
ThisIsOurs 23 hours, 10 minutes ago
What stood out more to me was the upbeat tone of the minister to a very dire circumstance. He seemed almost self congratulatory that they had an "overwhelming" response. He gave 2 examples but hinted at more of "over qualified" persons applying for entry level jobs. Thats not a good thing. Every year you will have another batch of 20,000 students ready to fill the entry level jobs. So what strategically are you doing for those two over qualified young men other than telling them try somewhere else? More job fairs for entry level positions?
mandela 1 day ago
Scenario = 1000 persons with 10 BJC's, 10 BGCSE, job opportunities in the Bahamas market, 10 job openings in top management, 990 persons, all high achievers have no other choice but to be bartenders, maids, waiters, and so on, WHY? because governments only really believe and focus on hotels and tourism.
sheeprunner12 1 day ago
Sandals will be hiring 800 workers ...... With 50% unemployment, we need many more Sandals
TalRussell 23 hours, 22 minutes ago
There's wasn't nothing new in scriptures that prevented Sandal's from abruptly shutting down and laying-off 100's its workers back on August 15, 2016.
Sandal's is an old pro at saying that, It was with deep disappointment that the Resort had just this August 15, 2016 morning, informed more than 600 employees that they would be terminated as a result of Sandals’ closure.
Sandal's is not exactly known care much about what some minister of labour might thinks about their 100's workers terminations.
Their being positive toward some Job Fair is inspiration for writing comedy script, — Yes?
ThisIsOurs 23 hours, 9 minutes ago
yes
SP 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
I wouldn't encourage anyone to work for Sandals or any hotel. Their track record proves they don't give a dam about employees and our stupid politicians are so compromised they are powerless to intervene on workers' behalf.
