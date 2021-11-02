Company Supports Women In Their Fight Against Breast Cancer

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

MANY Grand Bahamian women currently in the war against breast cancer were recently gifted with care packages from Freeport Insurance Agents and Brokers.

The Life and Health Department of FIAB, in recognition of their strength, presented members of “In the Pink” cancer support group with the packages to bring them comfort during their time of discomfort.

“In the Pink” is a budding organisation formed by Jessica Capron-Butler, who is an active breast cancer victim, to provide emotional and financial support to fellow “pink” sisters.

FIAB’s Director of Life and Health Lisa Turnquest, herself a cancer survivor, noted that the company wanted to make the gifts very personal to assist with emotional support.

Ms Turnquest said, “We made a deliberate choice to directly touch those cancer soldiers currently in a battle with the disease. In particular, in times such as these where physical touch is a no-no, we wanted to give them some very personal gifts which represent the emotional and psychological support that is sometimes overlooked.”

The designer of the gift package, Sharon Wallace made sure to include the following items: mastectomy/chemotherapy breast/neck pillow, water bottle, wrist band and face mask. These items are handmade and appropriately adorned with breast cancer insignia.

Ms Wallace said she was inspired to create and market these products having travelled and supported loved ones engaged in the cancer fight. And, she said she felt the need to “help them along their journey.”

Ms Turnquest, a five-year lymphoma survivor, said she personally knows the importance of supporting cancer victims emotionally and psychologically.

She continued, “So much emphasis is placed on trying to financially battle the disease that we forget it’s a human who is fighting and they need to feel the support of not just loved ones, but of the wider community.”

Breast cancer is a type of cancer where cells in the breast tissue divide and grow without normal control. It affects women and men of all ages and races and is the most prevalent cancer in the world today, with about 1.3 million people diagnosed annually.

There is no cure, however, there is always hope in heightened awareness, early detection through screening, improved treatment methods and increased access to breast health services.

Forty-eight percent of the women diagnosed with breast cancer in The Bahamas are under the age of 50. The average age of diagnosis in The Bahamas is 42. In the United States it is 62. Forty-eight percent of Bahamian women with breast cancer had stage three or stage four of this disease.

President of Freeport Insurance Agents and Brokers, Lawrence Palmer said the company was pleased to support the organisation during the month of October, which is recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.