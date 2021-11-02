New Rules For A ‘New Reality’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration yesterday tabled the 2021 Health Services Rules in the House of Assembly to replace the current COVID-19 emergency orders – regulations that, once enacted, will put an end to the competent authority and empower the Ministry of Health and Wellness to manage the ongoing pandemic.

The regulations, tabled by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, outline the new COVID-19 protocols for businesses, social gatherings and travel, depicting what the country’s “new normal” will look like once the emergency orders end on November 13.

According to the regulations, Bahamians and visitors will still be required to wear a mask, sanitize and socially distance following the November 13 deadline.

A business may also operate provided it “prepares a protocol document containing guidelines relevant to the business as issues or approved by the ministry; completes the ministry’s workplace assessment online survey and ensures that every employee is familiar with the content of the approved protocol document.”

However, businesses can be closed if ordered by the Health Minister, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, for non-compliance or because a COVID outbreak among other things.

Indoor dining at restaurants will also be allowed at a 50 percent seating capacity but all customers must be fully vaccinated and have a “valid” negative antigen test result.

Pertaining to religious activities, church services, weddings and funerals can be held indoors in accordance with protocols provided by the Bahamas Christian Council and approved by the Ministry of Health.

However, church services on islands listed in the second schedule are limited to 33 percent seating capacity.

In addition to this, “a funeral service conducted in a church or place of religious instruction shall be conducted without the presence of the remains in an urn or casket inside.”

Graveside funeral services also will be permitted once all COVID-19 protocols are followed.

The new regulations also place limitations on social gatherings, with only 20 people allowed to attend a private social event indoors under the condition that they are fully vaccinated.

For outdoor events, all attendees must also be vaccinated and adhere to public health measures.

For international and domestic travel, the requirements still remain the same.

Persons aged five and older, seeking entry to The Bahamas must still present a travel health visa and submit a negative COVID test no later than five days prior to travel on the ministry’s travel visa website.

Those not fully vaccinated must undergo a RT-PCR test and submit to a rapid antigen test on the fifth day after arrival.

However, cruise ship passengers travelling to The Bahamas are required to be fully vaccinated and are additionally expected to follow testing requirements as outlined by the cruise line operator.

For those flying domestically from an island listed in the second schedule, a negative RT-PCR test is required for those not fully vaccinated, while a negative rapid antigen test or RT-PCR is required for fully vaccinated.

Exemptions for the COVID testing requirement will only be made in the cases of emergencies and if persons travelling from The Bahamas or from an island listed in the second schedule returns within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, pertaining to the Health Minister’s powers, the minister may impose restrictive measures on businesses and also has responsibility for securing COVID-19 and relevant hospital supplies needed to aid the country’s fight against the virus.

Further, the minister is also required to appoint an advisory committee consisting of medical experts, who will advise and make recommendations with respect to the pandemic.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Dr Darville praised the new legislative rules, saying they are in keeping with the Progressive Liberal Party’s promise to end the existing emergency orders.

“While in opposition, we promised legislation to replace emergency orders,” Dr Darville told parliamentarians. “This morning we are delivering on that promise and finally closing this dark chapter in our country’s history. The former FNM administration said it could not be done, but in fact, we have done it.”

He also said: “On the 13th of this month, November 2021, the current COVID-19 emergency orders will fall away, and the competent authority will be dismantled. We are amending Section 29 of the existing Health Services Act so that the management of the COVID-19 pandemic will now be the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. These new rules will replace the emergency orders. They will also allow us the flexibility to make adjustments as the need arises to respond to the changing variables of the pandemic.”

Dr Darville also said that while local infection rates are declining, the pandemic is still not over as he urged Bahamians to remain on guard.

“I want to be very clear: the COVID crisis is still very much with us,” he said yesterday. “The Delta Variant is more than twice as transmissible as the original virus and it is still circulating. There are new variants that may prove to be more transmissible yet, or more lethal. Anyone who says they know exactly what the virus will do next hasn’t learned from experience. The virus has surprised the world before and it could do so again.

“...Even though cases have been falling, we cannot let our guard down,” he continued. “The virus spreads more rapidly indoors, and indoor gatherings with poor ventilation and large numbers of people can become super spreader events, ones which could threaten the progress we’ve made. It is for that reason that the rules outline protocols for businesses, social gatherings and other activities.”

He also announced in the House of Assembly that the second tranche of Pfizer vaccines are expected to arrive in the country from the United States government next week.

He said: “We are also negotiating with the United States and via other diplomatic channels to bring into the country the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 12 years. Vaccine uptake among children and teenagers will help pave the way to a safe reopening of schools. But I want to be clear, though, that this vaccine will only be made available to children should their parents request it.”