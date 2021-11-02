Police Probe Officer’S Actions In Gibson Trial

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DAMIAN Gomez, QC, said Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told Shane Gibson in a meeting on Friday that the Royal Bahamas Police Force will investigate Superintendent Debra Thompson’s actions related to the former minister’s bribery trial.

Mr Gibson was acquitted in November 2019 of 15 counts of bribery after being accused of soliciting and accepting thousands of dollars from Jonathan Ash to expedite payments the government owed the contractor.

During the trial, Justice Indra Charles criticised Superintendent Thompson after the officer admitted to bringing key witnesses together to discuss evidence and to bring their statements in alignment.

Justice Charles wrote: “Unkind as it may be, ASP Thompson struck me as an officer with very little investigative skills despite her impressive rank in the RBPF. I say this because prosecution witnesses should not be brought together to discuss their evidence, exchange their account and decide as to what to say and what they should omit to say in their statements and evidence.”

Mr Gibson has been urging the RBPF to investigate the matter since at least February 7, 2020 when he sent a letter to the Complaints and Corruption Unit, requesting disciplinary proceedings be launched.

He sent at least three other letters to Commissioner Rolle, but did not receive a response until now.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe expressed doubt last week on whether the police force could investigate Superintendent Thompson, saying she is a gazetted officer. He nonetheless said he indicated to the Commissioner that “he might want to give Mr Gibson the courtesy of a reply to his letter,” the last of which was sent on September 22.

Friday’s meeting included Mr Gibson, Commissioner Rolle, Assistant Commissioner of Police Craig Stubbs and Owen Wells, one of Mr Gibson’s lawyers, The Tribune was told.

According to Mr Wells, ACP Stubbs will head the investigation. Mr Wells said they were asked to further detail their complaints in a letter.

“We were told that once the investigation is complete, the recommendations would be sent to the Police Service Commission,” Mr Wells said.

Despite the criticism she received during Mr Gibson’s trial, Superintendent Thompson was promoted from assistant superintendent last year.

Yesterday, Mr Gomez, former minister of state for legal affairs, said he is “not moved one way or the next” by the latest developments in the case.

“This should have happened ages ago and really and truly the prosecution ought to never have proceeded,” he said.