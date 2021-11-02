Prospect Ridge Housing Project Defended By Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis defended the Prospect Ridge housing project in the House of Assembly yesterday, saying much work had been done to realise his vision of an affordable, but upscale community for young people.

Jobeth Colbey-Davis, the Minister of Transport and Housing, has criticised the project, saying it lacked many essential parts.

Dr Minnis said a Committee for the Development for Young Professionals carried out work for four months.

“The committee designed the rules of the programme, including to give priority to persons based on the following criteria: the lower one’s income; the younger one’s age; if one worked for the government; and if one did not own a parcel of land,” he said. “Special consideration was also given for those with disabilities.

“The Digital Transformation Unit of the government built a digital application process on the MyGateway platform, which automatically weighted the criteria noted above and had the ability to rank the applicants. Committee members held meetings with commercial banks to explain the programme and the partnership anticipated.

“The commercial banks made preliminary assessments and provided letters to the committee to support the level of mortgage applicants were eligible to receive.”

He said architects completed a conceptual sketch of the community and an environmentalist carried out the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan.

He said: “The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection completed its first review of the EIA and requested that it be augmented with topography and other studies.

“The committee carried out the bidding procurement process to engage service providers to carry-out the infrastructural and architectural drawings for the community, based on the conceptual sketch and other specified criteria. The bid submissions were evaluated, and a recommendation made to Cabinet for approval. The bid process and assessment involved the technical experts of both the Ministry of Works and Ministry of Housing.

“Cabinet agreed upon the service providers, and the Office of the Prime Minister communicated this to the successful lead bidder and requested a draft contract.

“I note this information for the benefit of the House and the public record.”

Last month, Mrs Coleby-Davis said that although her team is confident the Davis administration can still proceed with the Prospect Ridge project, the government cannot commit to the cost benefits the Minnis administration promised because so much work is still required on the development, including the production of a master plan, a feasibility and topography studies.