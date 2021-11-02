Speaker: Points Of Order Must Wait Until After Govt Communication

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HOUSE Speaker Patricia Deveaux has warned parliamentarians that points of order will not evolve as a “weapon to stifle debate or otherwise deprive a member of his right to be respectfully heard”.

The Speaker noted that she is fully aware points of order are a normal occurrence in an ordinary parliamentary debate and said she has no desire to stifle this “very important feature of our deliberative process.”

She made the comments while advising members of the House of Assembly that points of order will not be allowed during communications by ministers.

“Please beware, points of orders will be recognised after the government communication is read. In the course of an ordinary debate, points of orders are bound to be heard. One of the chair’s solemn duties is the protection of the rights of the minority. The chair will be dedicated and true to this responsibility, however, I put all members on notice. You will not be allowed to run bypass the rules. You will not be allowed to abuse neither your privileges nor those of another member,” she said.

“Every member has a right to speak in this House. The points of orders will not evolve as a weapon to stifle debate or otherwise deprive a member of his right to be respectfully heard. The chair will not allow the points of orders of another member to assail the rights of another member. When a member is recognised on a point of order, the chair will expect that the member to represent a prima facie case that member speaking has violated some rule governing debates in this House. No point of order will be taken simply because a member is somehow uncomfortable by what is being said.”

The Speaker explained that communications are statements of government policy, a complete text which would have been given and agreed by the Cabinet. She noted it is an official documented statement that carries the government’s stamp of approval and has to be read verbatim.

She explained: “There will be no point of order on the government statement of this policy. Communications are not speeches in an ordinary debate. They are, therefore, not subject to the rules governing regular debates. Members are not allowed to interrupt a minister’s communication. If a member wishes to comment on a communication immediately after it has been read and tabled, the member should approach the chair and privately seek permission to do so. If the chair is satisfied that the member’s intended commentary is warranted, the required courtesy will be extended.

“For the record, the chair is inclined to hear all points of orders when raised at the appropriate time and in the appropriate set of circumstances. Members should also be reminded that our rules and procedures also govern points of orders and while the chair will allow some latitude, a point of order designed for obstructive purposes will not be permitted to succeed. Not even in a regular debate.”