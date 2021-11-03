$90m Hospital Projects Now Face ‘Concerns’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government is hoping to meet with the BECK Group to discuss several concerns relating to a $90m contract signed between the company and the former administration for key infrastructural upgrades to public health facilities in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville told reporters yesterday that the funds allocated for the multi-million-dollar project are now at the Central Bank.

In July, an agreement was struck between BECK, the Public Hospitals Authority and the Ministry of Health for the construction of a new maternal and child health tower at PMH and a new four-level facility at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

It was also revealed that infrastructural upgrades were earmarked for wards at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said of the agreement: “Prior to coming into office, we are aware of the monies that were put in place via the World Bank through another facility. I understand that the money is now presently at the Central Bank. Our Ministry of Finance is fully aware of it.

“We realise that we need to meet with the BECK Group and there are some concerns and those concerns will be brought to the forefront in short order.”

This comes as nurses continue to complain over “poor” working conditions in public health.

Last week, Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams told The Tribune that the union was considering filing a trade dispute after several workers were left seriously injured on the job in September.

Yesterday, Dr Darville reiterated that there is a need for redevelopment of public health facilities that he said the government hopes to address soon.

“I can assure you that this administration will focus on infrastructure reform and do everything in our power to make sure the working environment for our nurses and healthcare professionals are up to standard,” he said.