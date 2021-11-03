Activist: Pm’S Speech Underwhelming

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ speech to world leaders, one environmental activist has called out the government’s response to local environmental issues.

“What an entirely underwhelming presentation,” said reEarth president Sam Duncombe when contacted for comment yesterday.

“So we should do nothing, but fly around and beg for money? Perhaps the developed polluting countries would be more inclined to help if they didn’t watch us approve some of the most devastating projects that have huge implications for climate change,” she said.

Ms Duncombe highlighted the alleged failings of the administration in addressing local environmental issues.

“To date they have not responded to our continued requests for a meeting regarding the ill-conceived greenhouse gas spewing (from the) Disney cruise port,” she said.

“We have allowed the cruise industry to infiltrate some of our most delicate and fragile marine protected areas.

“Our environmental review process is nothing but a sham covering up for proper consultation and honest review of projects.

“We thought this was a ‘new day;’ sounds a lot like same day, same vacant rhetoric.”

Last month, Ms Duncombe suggested The Bahamas pivot away from the multiple cruise industry investments which the Minnis administration had been promoting, such as Disney’s Lighthouse Point project; ITM/Royal Caribbean’s Grand Lucayan agreement and Carnival’s Grand Bahama private port, describing the sector as the “most highly-polluting tourism product we can offer”.