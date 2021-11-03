Alicia Wallace: We’Re Not Here With A Begging Bowl But With A Demand For Real Action

By ALICIA WALLACE in Glasgow

THE United Nations Climate Summit, COP26, is drawing 30,000 to Glasgow, Scotland, this week and next. More than 200 countries are party to the United Nations Framework Convention, first established at the Rio Earth summit in 1992.

The first agreement for action on climate change was the Kyoto Protocol which called for action by industrialized countries in the European Union. The Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 at the UN climate conference in Paris and called for action by all signatories. It is about mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage as well as financing.

There often seems to be significantly more conversation about the financing wealthy nations are to provide to countries that are a greater risk and vulnerability to climate change. Financing, of course, is critical to climate action. The approach being taken is recognition that all countries cannot make the same financial contributions and, given the vast difference in national emissions, they should not. In order for the world to achieve 1.5 degrees Celsius as the maximum increase in global temperature, every country needs to be able to do its part in mitigation, adaptation and damage and loss – and this comes at a cost.

The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) decided upon in Paris are now being revisited, so in their national statements, many countries have committed to even greater contributions. The term Nationally Determined Contributions can be misleading, so it is important to note this refers to efforts to reduce emissions on a national level. These NDCs are to be updated every five years. Because there was no climate conference since 2020, this is the year for updates.

Contrary to what some have guessed, COP26 is not a beg fest. Many people are taking bits and pieces of what they see in both traditional and social media, and using them to create a false narrative. Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are not going to “developed” countries to beg for money. They are holding States accountable, reminding them of their commitments, presenting the very real situations being faced in-country,

As has become the norm for the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley’s speech at the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government quickly made the rounds. She noted that, even with more commitments, we are on the path to two degrees which she called a death sentence. We are also $20 billion short of the $100 billion and adaptation finance is at 25 percent, not the 50:50 split that was agreed. Mottley made clear the 2019 decrease in climate financing to Small Island Development States is a failure that results in loss of lives and livelihoods. Mottley asked fellow leaders for the excuse that should be given to people on the frontlines of the climate crisis. “Are we really going to leave Scotland without the resolve and the ambition that is sorely needed to save lives and to save our planet?” she asked. Then she got to question that, if answers honestly, may show us why we are here now.

“Do some leaders in this world believe that they can survive and thrive on their own?”

She emphasised that we need to take climate action now, and it is not something to be postponed or left for someone else to handle. “The leaders of today, not 2030, not 2050, must make this choice. It is in our hands, and our people and our planet need it more than ever.

Prime Minister Davis addressed the summit yesterday. He said, “We, in The Bahamas, will do what we can.” He noted that there are limits to what the country can accomplish on its own, and this seemed to be linked to the call for States to fulfil their financial commitments. Davis said, “We cannot outrun your carbon emissions. We cannot outrun the hurricanes which are growing more powerful, and we cannot outrun rising sea levels as our islands disappear beneath the seas.”

Davis referenced the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and warned that our current reality will soon be experienced by many others. “Every day, our yesterday is already becoming your today, and fast becoming all of our tomorrows, but today, today we can still do something.”

After identifying Bahamian waters as a carbon sink, he noted The Bahamas has never been a contributor to the climate crisis, but has been forced to pay the price. Speaking directly to heads of States and governments, Davis asked: “Are we brave enough for this moment?” He reminded them that promises are easy, but what we need are concrete actions, and actions require courage. Upon his arrival in Glasgow, Davis told reporters: “We are not going to leave here without having a clear understanding of what we will get for what they would have done to us.” Given the phrasing, it needs to be made clear that this is not a payoff. It is not reparations. This is a collective responsibility that is being shared based on the capacities of the parties.

It is good COP26 is receiving a high level of attention not only internationally, but regionally and nationally. It is important for us to be aware of the commitments being made and the statements being made by heads of State on our behalf, many of them speaking up for countries in positions similar to their own. For some of us, it is the first time we become aware of their positions because they speak on many critical issues in other spaces without engaging the general public on the same.

It is not enough to attend high level meetings, form relationships with other actors, and agree to terms if, upon the return to The Bahamas, no more is said until it is time for the next review or we face disaster. The Prime Minister must speak to the people. We need to know his plans for mitigation, adaptation, and damage and loss. He seems prepared to accept money to do this, but how? What are the short, medium, and long term goals? What is the government prepared to contribute? Who are the experts being called upon to work on planning and execution?

We need to be willing and able to participate in governance. It is on us to pay attention and speak up. It is on our elected officials to communicate in a clear, timely manner. They have to recognize us as a part of the government, people with agency, and employers to whom they must report.

There should never be an international meeting of this kind that we are not aware of well in advance and not only given the opportunity to follow the events, but a clear indication of the position we are presenting. We need consistency in communication and action abroad and at home. We must demand at least the same amount of respect freely given to international spaces.

Relatedly, there needs to be an explanation of the cuts in the budgets of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction. Approximately $8 million cut from each ministry must come with good reason, especially at a time when we are demanding other countries make good on their financial commitments to support Small Island Development States.

How can we reduce our own investment in these ministries that are critical to climate action? We cannot be satisfied with vague statements about reallocation of portfolios. Which portfolios, from where to where, and how have the budget allocations followed them?

COP26 cannot just be an event and speeches cannot be empty words when the climate crisis is not only real, but here now.

We need government officials to be just as present. They must not operate in secrecy, or as though they can do whatever they want without consultation or approval.

Some of us cast ballots in September, but that was not the end of our participation in democracy or governance. We are to be informed. We are to be heard. We are to be served. Our futures are to be protected. Participation in international meetings and mechanisms are critical, and so is the ongoing, meaningful engagement of the people.