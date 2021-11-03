Body Found With Leg Bitten Off

POLlCE are investigating an apparent drowning after a man – whose leg appeared to be partially bitten off – was pulled from waters off New Providence.

Shortly before 9am on Monday officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, while patrolling the northern coastline of the island, recovered from the sea the unresponsive body of an Asian man.

The victim’s left leg appeared to have been bitten off, police said. He was taken to shore where Emergency Medical Services examined the body and pronounced him dead.

While the matter was listed as an apparent drowning, police said they will await an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death and an identification by a next of kin to confirm the victim’s identity. An investigation is continuing.