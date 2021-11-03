Update On Onion Safety Alert

THE Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority has issued an update on the ongoing trace back investigation regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions distributed throughout the US.

Leading the investigation are the FDA and CDC, that have identified two suppliers linked to the affected onions which were imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, ie, ProSource Produce, (also known as ProSource Inc) of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico.

Additional recalls have been made by Potandon Produce and two direct-to-home meal kit companies, HelloFresh and EveryPlate, that sold recalled onions or products containing the recalled onions due to potential contamination.

The FDA continues to advise “not to use, ship, or sell red, yellow, or white onions supplied by ProSource Produce or Keeler Family Farms that were imported from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, or food products containing such onions” and to throw them out, including those in the meal-kits. The source of the contamination has not yet been determined, however, consumers may visit the FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals & Safety Alerts site at https://www.fda. gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts for additional updates and to view the product brands and codes affected.

Most persons who show symptoms of a Salmonella infection develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may be fatal. If you or anyone in your family becomes ill as a result of consuming any potentially contaminated onions, contact the nearest health professional and inform the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit.

Remember to wash and sanitise your hands and work surfaces when handling and preparing food.

Please send all other concerns and queries to bahfsa@bahamas.gov.bs

Visit BAHFSA on Facebook and at www.bahfsabahamas.com.