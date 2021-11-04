Editorial: Soon The Unvaccinated Will Be The Minority

HALF of our nation might be vaccinated by the end of the year.

That’s a laudable goal set by the government in its efforts to ramp up vaccination – and we hope it comes true.

About 39 percent of the country is presently vaccinated, so there is a distance to go, but every step closer will save lives.

It has routinely been noted now that the vast majority of deaths from COVID-19 now take place among those who are unvaccinated. Taking the vaccine vastly increases your chances of survival from the virus – and it’s not just about you. For those who cannot take the vaccine, for whatever reason, or who are unable to acquire the antibodies, you serve as protection from them too, reducing the chances they will be affected and stopping the virus from getting a grip.

This week, Dr Duane Sands has warned there is every possibility of a fourth wave. We have seen the death and pain caused in the third wave – now is the time to act for those who haven’t yet been vaccinated in order to reduce risks in any subsequent wave.

There is the prospect too of more children being able to be vaccinated as the science develops, so there will be an opportunity to limit risks as they return to in-person learning as well.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday: “Well as it stands right now, The Bahamas is at about 39 percent vaccinated and we want before the end of the year to get in excess about 45 to 50 percent (vaccinated). We’re gonna work hard to achieve that goal and we’re definitely gonna ramp up our public education so that every Bahamian in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will know the importance of being vaccinated.”

The vaccines are in hand – the latest shipment of 134,550 doses of Pfizer vaccine arriving yesterday – so it’s time to get the jab if you can.

The other part of the government’s plan to tackle the virus isn’t there yet – the free testing programme promised in the election campaign is still only a handful of piecemeal pilot projects on an island here, an island there. It’s certainly a long way from taking over the testing requirements of workers at locations such as Atlantis, as had been suggested.

So don’t wait for the testing regime to catch up, go get your vaccine now. Fifty percent of the country vaccinated would be a good step forward. If we all play our part, we can do even better than that.

School repairs

Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin tells us that a number of schools are not ready for the resumption of face-to-face learning because of an unsatisfactory state of repair.

She cited “egregious neglect” and said schools that will not open include LW Young, Yellow Elder Primary, CW Sawyer Primary, Ridgeland Primary, Sybil Strachan Primary, Uriah McPhee Primary, SC McPherson Junior High School, Gerald Cash Primary School, Carlton Francis Primary and the Centre for the Deaf – as well as Exuma schools George Town Primary and LN Coakley High.

COVID-19 has absolutely caused disruption – along with supply chain issues for construction, but these schools should have been ready for the start of September. The half-term has just passed for most schools, so how far would they have missed their original deadline by for construction and repairs?

We hope Mrs Hanna Martin can very quickly give answers on when these schools will be able to reopen. It is one thing to not reopen doors because of children’s safety, it is another thing entirely to do so because work that should have been done hasn’t been. Too many children are being left behind in virtual learning – every day those students are denied a chance to go back to school is another day slowing down their education.