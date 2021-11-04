Pintard: I’Ll Unite Fnm Factions

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

MARCO City MP Michael Pintard pledged to shake up the status quo and unify the different factions of the Free National Movement as he launched his leadership bid last night.

The event, held at the British Colonial Hilton, gathered dozens of people as Mr Pintard joined Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson in the race. Supporters of Mr Pintard who attended the event include former parliamentarians Alvin Smith, Travis Robinson, Don Saunders and Pakesia Parker Edgecombe.

“We regularly need to refresh the organisation,” Mr Pintard said, “embracing the new without alienating the veterans. Not only can we co-exist, we must co-exist. It really does not matter if you are pre-92 FNM or post-92. It didn’t matter if you came from a neutral place, an independent voter or you were PLP before, you with us now, you still family.”

“We are embracing all of those who wish to cast their lot with us. We’re welcoming you back home and for those of you that are in a house and you’re uncomfortable we just want to let you know that we have room in the inn.

“I send out a clarion call. For those that supported Sir Cecil and if you’re not with us right now we’d love to have you, we need you. For those who support Prime Ministers Ingraham and Minnis and (former leaders) Tommy Turnquest and Kendal Isaacs, those who supported Loretta, we need you, we want you, you are a part of our family.

“If you left on your own or you felt as if you were pushed out, I’m telling you we need you, we are weaker without you. Everybody who leaves carries this sphere of influence with them.

“And so tonight I’m offering myself for leadership because I believe that our organisation should be a meritocracy. In other words, people’s talent should determine whether or not they are going to achieve greatness and not because they are attached, in relationship to somebody with power. Loyalty is important because in politics if you don’t have loyalty you may be short lived. However, loyalty should not be the most important core value because loyalty and incompetence is a problem.”

Mr Pintard’s call for unity is a key pitch in his campaign as some insiders believe former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis alienated some factions of the party with some of his decisions and his leadership style.

“We need leadership that can handle a difference of opinion,” Mr Pintard said. “It’s a wonderful thing to be in a room with a bunch of smart people and it’s always good to have some folks in a room much smarter than you.

“This is an ego business for a lot of folks. There’s a lot of testosterone in the room, that’s why we need more women in leadership in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Many times people are getting in fierce arguments not over deep ideological issues, not over issues that determine whether someone lives or dies, can feed their family or they can eat, but over procedure or process. Many of the arguments in the House of Assembly (are) about minutiae, it is not about the hundreds of people in Grand Bahama right now who are without light or those in New Providence and so we have to be careful. We have to be careful that the public can clearly see and hear that when we are animated and agitated it is on their behalf that we are.”

The FNM’s leadership convention is set for November 27.