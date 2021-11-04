Ramon Miller Situation Sorted ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Works Minister Alfred Sears says it will be “sooner rather than later” for approval to be granted to fund the placement of light and water infrastructure at Olympian Ramon Miller’s Tropical Gardens home.

In an interview yesterday, the minister suggested that a Cabinet paper for the funding for the work in the subdivision was completed, adding it was just a matter left to come up on the executive branch of government’s agenda.

Last month, The Tribune broke the news that Mr Miller has been in a years-long battle, beginning in 2014, to have infrastructure placed for his home on land gifted by the government following a gold medal victory at the London Olympics in 2012. The home was completed in 2018.

“I have been in contact with Mr Miller and I also communicated with the Ministry of Works,” Mr Sears said yesterday after the morning sitting of Parliament.

“A scope of works, which was prepared some time ago for the installation of the infrastructure for that subdivision, they have revived it. They have brought it to me and I have also spoken with the Minister for Housing (JoBeth Coleby Davis) and I will be carrying a Cabinet paper forward for the funding to install the infrastructure.

“In the meantime,” he said, “I have also spoken with both utility companies about providing service for Mr Miller.

“I think it’s unfortunate that that matter has been allowed to persist without addressing the question, especially for someone that has served the country so well but we’re not looking back, we’re looking forward,” he said.

In a show of support for Mr Miller, one of the Golden Girls also revealed to this newspaper that their struggles for infrastructure at government-gifted land had dragged on since 2002.

Following this, Frank Rutherford said he had not received any of the rewards that he was promised nearly 30 years since he brought home the country’s first medal in a track and field event — bronze — from the 1992 Olympics.

Their accounts shed light on the treatment of elite athletes who put on stellar performances in the country’s name.

As for a timeline for the funding to be approved, Mr Sears was unsure.

“When it came to my attention, I consulted, I gave the instruction and the Cabinet paper has been advanced so it’s a question of it coming up on the agenda and for Cabinet to consider and determine with respect to the funding for the infrastructure.”

Asked if this meant early next year, Mr Sears said: “No, no, no. I think it will be sooner rather than later because it’s a question of the funding being provided and the Cabinet paper has been settled by me and the Cabinet in early course when it comes on the agenda will make a determination to provide the funding,” he said.