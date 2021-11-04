Straw Market Date ‘Very Soon’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOUTH Beach MP Bacchus Rolle, parliamentary secretary for public works and utilities, said yesterday the government is looking forward to announcing a new date “very soon” on the reopening of the Nassau Straw Market more than a year after it was ordered closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted that consultation has started with several stakeholders on how best to safely reopen the downtown site, with several recommendations already made.

This comes as straw vendors continue to agitate for officials to provide them with a definitive timeline on the market’s return, citing financial challenges among other things.

Yesterday, Mr Rolle told parliamentarians: “While we are anxious just as the straw vendors and the straw business persons and their families to have the market reopen, every effort to do so will be and must be done to ensure that there is a safe environment for vendors and visitors alike.

“In that regard, we have begun consultation with the necessary stakeholders, namely the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Environmental Health and the Straw Market Authority, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Fire Protection Services and, more importantly, Madame Speaker the vendors themselves.”

Mr Rolle said recommendations made thus far include “staggered” work days, meaning employees will work different times; limited seating capacity and mandatory training completion from the respective agencies.

“Officials from the Ministry of Works and Utilities recently conducted an assessment with the Bay Street Straw Market and met with other government officials and representatives from the Straw Market Vendors Association to chart the way forward with regards to the opening of the straw market,” he said.

“Some of the recommendations coming out of this initial meeting were staggered work days, staggered seating to ensure proper seating to ensure social distancing. A mandatory completion of the Ministry of Tourism compliance rating and mandatory first aid and CPR training by the Bahamas Red Cross.

“As we construct this new day for our craft and straw vendors, we do so by reconstructing with resiliency. Our refocus will be to deliver a product that promotes national identity and true Bahamian culture. We look forward, Madame Speaker, to announcing a new date very soon with regards to the opening of all markets,” Mr Rolle said.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears has previously said there is a need to get the market reopened.

“The Straw Market has been closed for well over a year now, so we have to get that open and it has to be done in a manner that’s consistent with the COVID protocols and the conditions that the Ministry of Health has imposed on them,” the minister said last month.