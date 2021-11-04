‘Vaccinating Children Will Reduce Spread’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has said vaccinating young children against COVID-19 will significantly reduce the disease’s transmission in the school setting.
This week, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government is negotiating with the United States and other diplomatic channels to bring the Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 12 years into the country.
He said vaccine uptake among children and teenagers will help pave the way to a safe reopening of schools. but stressed that the vaccine will only be made available to children should their parents request it.
Dr Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, explained reasons why parents may want their children to be vaccinated.
She said there is the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS) following acute COVID infection and the risk of severe disease in children with underlying medical problems. Then there is the general desire to prevent COVID-19 in children.
“So as it relates to the scientific study on the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group, the dose is lower for children and it’s age dependent and there is safety data from the clinical trial,” she said. “That safety data indicated that the experience was comparable in the 5 to 11 age group as that of 16 to 25-year-olds and the majority of the side effects are the most common side effects—mild fever, headache, and chills. And these were generally milder in the younger age group than the teenage 12 to 15 years of age.”
Minister of State for Education and Technical and Vocational Training Zane Lightbourne expressed previously the ministry’s hope for face-to-face learning to resume by the end of the year. He revealed that some 15,000 out of 50,000 students have “not been consistently identified on the system” as attending online classes.
Asked how children being vaccinated will help schools to be a bit safer, Dr Forbes replied: “With a paediatric COVID-19 vaccine indication, that can help to reduce children getting COVID and as we already discussed COVID-19 children can transmit COVID so that will help significantly reduce the chance of transmission in that setting.”
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five through 11 years of age.
JokeyJack 11 hours, 30 minutes ago
How can people be so sick in the mind to want to experiment on children?
bcitizen 11 hours, 24 minutes ago
This is beyond sad. Dr Mengele would be most proud.
The_Oracle 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
But wait, didn't one of the vaccines cause heart issues for some young people? And the vaccine does nothing to stop transmission, it just reduces the symptoms in those who are exposed and catch it. It could actually be said that those who are vaccinated and catch covid have no symptoms and therefore go out and about spreading it around!
FrustratedBusinessman 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
I have had about a dozen of my family members catch COVID, not a single one ended up in the hospital. Some were "asymptomatic". Not a single one of them had a shot.
It makes zero difference whether you take this crap or not, COVID seemingly effects everyone differently. Colin Powell is dead and the shots sure didn't stop Jesse Jackson from getting pretty mashed up when he caught COVID.
Unfortunately, critical thinking skills are in short supply worldwide.
carltonr61 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Just sick.
whogothere 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Forbes you just lost what little respect you had…
FrustratedBusinessman 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Sickening. Even if these people are fortunate enough to escape earthly punishment, God will give them what they deserve when it is time to go to their eternal home.
