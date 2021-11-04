‘Vaccinating Children Will Reduce Spread’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes has said vaccinating young children against COVID-19 will significantly reduce the disease’s transmission in the school setting.

This week, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government is negotiating with the United States and other diplomatic channels to bring the Pfizer vaccine for children under the age of 12 years into the country.

He said vaccine uptake among children and teenagers will help pave the way to a safe reopening of schools. but stressed that the vaccine will only be made available to children should their parents request it.

Dr Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, explained reasons why parents may want their children to be vaccinated.

She said there is the risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS) following acute COVID infection and the risk of severe disease in children with underlying medical problems. Then there is the general desire to prevent COVID-19 in children.

“So as it relates to the scientific study on the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group, the dose is lower for children and it’s age dependent and there is safety data from the clinical trial,” she said. “That safety data indicated that the experience was comparable in the 5 to 11 age group as that of 16 to 25-year-olds and the majority of the side effects are the most common side effects—mild fever, headache, and chills. And these were generally milder in the younger age group than the teenage 12 to 15 years of age.”

Minister of State for Education and Technical and Vocational Training Zane Lightbourne expressed previously the ministry’s hope for face-to-face learning to resume by the end of the year. He revealed that some 15,000 out of 50,000 students have “not been consistently identified on the system” as attending online classes.

Asked how children being vaccinated will help schools to be a bit safer, Dr Forbes replied: “With a paediatric COVID-19 vaccine indication, that can help to reduce children getting COVID and as we already discussed COVID-19 children can transmit COVID so that will help significantly reduce the chance of transmission in that setting.”

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five through 11 years of age.