Stolen Us Vessel Found

A STOLEN US vessel was recovered at an apartment complex on the canal in the Lucaya area this week, Grand Bahama police said.

The discovery was made shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

A team of officers from the Police Marine Unit in Freeport, acting on information, went to an apartment complex on Kings Road, off Midshipman Road where they discovered a 26ft tan Scott built hull with one 250hp outboard engine attached.

Police said the vessel had visible damage and no registration attached.

The vessel, which was reportedly stolen from Pompano, Florida, was transported and secured at the marine base.