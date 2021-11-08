Ub North To Stage First Business Expo

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

UNIVERSITY of the Bahamas (UB) North, in partnership with the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC), will host its first business expo and symposium this week.

The free symposium, which runs from November 11-12, will be virtual and can be accessed online at UB North’s Facebook page. It will be held under the theme, The challenges and triumphs of doing business in Grand Bahama.

Dr Teo Cooper, UB North’s dean of students, told a recent media briefing that the event is being held to empower persons, both young and old, to participate actively in the island’s prosperity through entrepreneurship.

“It is no secret (that) for the past few decades the economy of Grand Bahama has been experiencing insurmountable challenges,” he said. “If there is one lesson we have learned from this it is that we cannot depend solely on the Government or the Grand Bahama Port Authority alone in order to stimulate economic growth and revitalise the economy of Grand Bahama.”

He said that by partnering with the Access Accelerator (SBDC), they will provide information so persons can fully understand the nuances of doing business in Grand Bahama and the fundamentals involved in building a sustainable business. Dr Cooper said the symposium will also expose, and engage, young innovators who are on the island doing business successfully.

“Because of the support of our sponsors, we are able to hold this free of charge. And we hope that high school and college students, and the business community, will take interest and join this event,” he said.

Yvette O’Conno, senior business development specialist at Access Accelerator SBDC, said small businesses are the driving force in the economy.

“They help to stimulate economic growth through job development,” she said. “UB is one of our strategic partners and… we are proud and excited to be the title sponsor of this first business symposium.”

Ms O’Conno said all businesses have had to adjust to the COVID-19 business environment.

“This could not come at a more pivotal time as small businesses in Grand Bahama are trying to rebound from COVID-19 and Dorian. And so some stakeholders are coming together in collaboration to provide the tools and strategies necessary to maintain, sustain and start a business on Grand Bahama,” she added.

The symposium will broadcast live on UB’s Facebook page http:// www.facebook.com/ UBNorthGB.

Those interested in registering can get information at ubnbes@ub.edu.bs. Or call 699-5903.