Attorney Asks Eligible Bahamians To Consider Adoption

A LOCAL attorney is urging eligible Bahamians to consider adoption as a means to positively impact children in need of stability and the support of family.

Nadia-Hope Adderley, adoption advocate, issued the call in view of World Adoption Day, which is observed today.

“Adoption, by my definition, is an opportunity to positively impact the lives of children,” Ms Adderley said.

“It is an act of love to assume responsibility and to provide stability for the future generation.”

She added: “Adoption can transform the lives of the children. As citizens, we must be our brothers and sisters’ keeper and let us begin to think of others as we strive to change our world one act at a time.”

In The Bahamas, eligible adults are able to adopt children in the care of the Department of Social Services or privately, meaning children not in the care of Social Services.

The application process to adopt through Social Services involves being approved by a board and once you are eligible, a child is eventually placed with the pre-adoptive applicant for six months.

Once Social Services grants final approval, adoption proceedings can begin.

All adoption matters are processed in the Supreme Court. An attorney files the necessary paperwork and provides legal representation at the court hearings.

The court appoints a guardian to investigate the applicants through a home study, interview the applicants and finally to interview those who provide character references.

Finally, an adoption order is granted.