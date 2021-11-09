Campaign Finance Reform On Agenda

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration plans to amend the Public Disclosure Act to include campaign finance reform with a view of prosecuting those “who run afoul of the law,” Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis said yesterday.

Mr Halkitis, leader of government business in the Senate, highlighted the move as a part of the government’s plans to bring wide sweeping changes to every sector in Bahamian society, “starting with the government itself.”

He told senators: “We will make amendments to the Public Disclosure Act to include campaign finance reform with prosecution of those who run afoul of the law.

“We understand that it’s not just important for the rule of law to be observed but it also must be seen to be observed. Many members of the public feel that the application of justice depends on the socio-economic background of the accused.

“Whether there is truth to this or not, it’s problematic that members of our society feel this way and we are putting in place the framework to ensure that when those at the top break the rules, they are held accountable.

“Our anti-corruption legislation will enforce higher standards of conduct for officials. Senior officials will be called on to lead by example. This idea that there are different rules for the political class and the common man must be done away with,” the minister added.

He also said the Davis administration will ensure procurement policies will be more transparent and efficient, “ensuring that all government engagements and purchases are done in accordance with the higher standards.”

“This may not be the highest profile or exciting policy issue, Madame President, but it is very important that we put an end to inconsistent discretionary procurement procedures,” he continued.

“Fairness must be the order of the day. To complement these reforms, we will also bring greater transparency to public financial management so that it is clear who is receiving government funds and that the government is getting value for money.”

Promises to amend the Public Disclosure Act “to include campaign finance reform and to make provision for direct referral to an independent prosecutor” were also made by the Free National Movement in its 2017 manifesto.

While the Minnis administration passed a Public Procurement Act earlier this year, legislation on campaign finance reform was never brought to Parliament and the public disclosure promise was not fulfilled.

Yesterday, Mr Halkitis told senators that in addition to reforming government operations, the Davis administration also intended to embark on an ambitious “social change agenda.”

He said: “We will be establishing a national skills registry and aligning training programmes with this registry. Through this effort, we can respond to labour market demand by filling skills gaps identified in our labour force. We will make the necessary expanded investments in technical and vocational training.”

He also revealed that the government has extended its national unemployment programme to December, with a $500 lump sum payment expected to be made to recipients in the same month.