Govt ‘Will Not Support Gb Electricity Rate Increase’

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey has reiterated that the government will not support any rate increase for electricity on Grand Bahama at this time when many residents are still struggling after two major crises.

Her comments came last week during her contribution in the House of Assembly thanking the Governor General for reading the Speech from the Throne.

“It is our firm position that the people of Grand Bahama should not be further burdened on the heels of the economic stagnation caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Dorian, which was compounded by the global pandemic,” said Ms Moxey.

Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) officially made an application to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for a rate adjustment.

According to a statement on the power company’s website, “the average increase to the all-in rate for all customers is projected to be 4 percent, as compared to inflation rates in The Bahamas of 8.4 percent over the past several years. Not all customers will see a rate increase and, in fact, a decrease in base rates is proposed for a segment of residential customers.”

Ms Moxey indicated that the Davis administration made immediate inquiries, expressed its deep concern, and took swift action.

She said many residents also expressed their frustration with the thought of being further burdened in a time that they can barely afford to keep their lights on.

“Madame Speaker, we made it clear that while we understand that the filing is a part of an established regulatory framework, we will not support any rate increase on any portion of the customer base on Grand Bahama island at this time,” she stressed.

“I want to let the people of Grand Bahama know that this administration will ensure that our policies demonstrate a level of compassion for the plight of our people and businesses; and will encourage corporate Grand Bahama to do the same.”

Turning her attention to East Grand Bahama, Ms Moxey said residents “will finally experience relief after being neglected for four and a half years from an administration that they gave five seats to in 2017.”

She recalled her visit to the area two weeks ago with a delegation.

Following the tour of communities of East End that were ravaged by Hurricane Dorian, Ms Moxey said she was “disheartened.”

“It was disheartening to view firsthand the horrible conditions and disrepair of so many of the public facilities, including schools, and to speak directly to residents and local government officials who echoed the need for immediate intervention.

“We are committed to assisting to rebuild their communities and to ensure that the people of these areas receive the attention that they so rightfully deserve from our caring government.”

She said that the Davis administration’s Special Economic Recovery Zone (SERZ) Amendment will allow persons who lost their vehicles during the storm to import a replacement vehicle duty-free, as well as transport their vehicles to other islands without having to pay custom duties.

“With this amendment, persons whose applications were previously approved but were not used before the expiration date, can now use this approval to import their vehicles duty free. In addition, new applicants on Grand Bahama Island can apply at the Ministry for Grand Bahama,” she stated.