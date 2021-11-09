Office Of The Spouse Seeks Greater Protection For The Nation’S Children

ANN-MARIE Davis has committed the Office of the Spouse to working closely with the government, local non-profit groups and her CARICOM counterparts to bring more awareness and legislative proposals to offer greater protection for the nation’s children.

The pledge came in a statement released by Mrs Davis in view of the tragic death of four-year-old Bella Walker who died in hospital last week. Police said the child was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital with injuries last Friday, from which she died.

An autopsy will be held to determine her cause of death. A man and woman are assisting police with their investigation.

“It is unfortunate that it took the alleged heinous circumstances surrounding the death of four-year-old Bella Walker to spark public outrage, condemnation and a renewed focus on the issues of child abuse and child protection,” Mrs Davis said.

There is more than sufficient blame to go around for our societal failings in this regard. I express heartfelt condolences to the family of young Walker as they struggle and pray to make sense of this apparent senseless and unspeakable tragedy. My thoughts and prayers and that of the Prime Minister are with the affected family during this difficult period.

“I remain confident that the relevant authorities will thoroughly investigate and secure swift justice for young Bella Walker.

“I commit the Office of the Spouse to working closely with the government, local NGOs and my CARICOM counterparts to bring sustained public awareness, in addition to policy and legislative proposals designed to offer greater protection to our young and the most vulnerable among us.

“Bahamians everywhere are encouraged to be agents of change by lending their collective voices of outrage, intolerance and advocacy in support of our children and the vulnerable,” Mrs Davis said.

The chairman of the Free National Movement (FNM) issued the following statement:

“The recent death of four-year old Bella Walker is both gravely disturbing and saddening, and can only be described as any parent/guardian’s worst nightmare. It was very painful for the country to learn about the details surrounding this incident. The series of events that led to Bella’s death are certainly indicative of the many families, communities, and even a nation steeped in crisis. This horrific act perpetrated against young Bella is just a dreadful reminder of the scores of children that find themselves in violent and painful home environments.

“We in the Free National Movement are disheartened and in a state of shock to learn that an innocent child, described as being loved by all whom she encountered met her untimely demise in such an unfortunate and horrific manner. We detest all forms of violence in our society, especially against women and children and it is our fervent hope that the person(s) responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible.

“One thing is certain, that there exists far too many instances of violence in our homes and communities. While incidents such as this should never take place, we are hopeful that it sheds greater light on such a vexing issue, and moves persons to be more vocal and forthcoming about such matters.

We are heartbroken to learn of this news, and we empathize with Bella’s family and loved ones at this time. While mere words certainly will never be sufficient to relieve you of your pain after experiencing such a terrible loss, it is our prayer that you find peace during your time of bereavement.

On behalf of our party leader, Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, officers and members of the Free National Movement, we offer you our sincerest condolences, and may the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles continues to be with you as you struggle to overcome this most difficult challenge at this time.

Local non-profit group Rise Bahamas said Bella’s tragic death and “atrocities like this shed light on the inadequate preventative measures and laws we have in respect to child protection in The Bahamas.”

“We need better ways to prevent, detect, and punish crimes against children,” the group said in a statement.

“. . .There are a number of social development agencies and civil society groups helping to fill the gaps within our communities. These groups need to be an integral part of informing new legislation and initiatives. This is the only way to ensure efforts are not duplicated.”

Rise Bahamas urged people not to turn a blind eye to abuse.

“Anyone that wants to report child abuse can call child abuse hotlines at Child Protection Services (242) 397-2550, or Social Services’ national 24 (hour) hotline, toll free for Family Islands (242) 322-2763 or (242) 422-2763.”

“Organisations that support this statement include the Bahamas Crisis Centre, Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG), Silent No More, Rights Bahamas and Smart & Strong Sisterhood (SASS).”

The Bahamas Christian Council said in a statement that it was outraged, shocked and saddened at Bella’s death.

“As pastors who are also fathers and mothers, we are heartbroken and devastated to learn of the alleged experience that this precious little girl was made to endure,” the Council said. “The Bible teaches that our Lord and Saviour has a special place in his heart, most especially for children. By extension, as a church we are compelled to also see about and care for the welfare of children, not only within our congregation, but also within the communities that our churches are planted.

“The Bahamas Christian Council continue to stand with all concerned citizens and residents, the Government as well as members of law enforcement in calling for sturdier measures and a greater national initiative to ensure the safety and protection of our children.

“We must also join forces as a society to create stronger safety nets that ensure that the innocence as well as the lives of our children are protected.

“We also believe that the time has come for us to return to a period where as a community we served as surrogates and custodians of each other’s children if parents had to work or faced an emergency. In this vein, we also encourage those within communities that if you sense and see any signs of abuse, most especially with children, to alert the authorities.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of this precious child and will as a body continue to cover this family in prayer as well as the families of all children within our country who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect.

“As a church our hearts as well as our doors remain open and available to assist the victims as well as the families of victims of abuse of any kind most especially the most vulnerable.”