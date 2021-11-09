Peter Young: Do Politicians Ever Learn?

IT IS said journalists and diplomats have a great affinity. Both are scribes. Journalists tell the public what is happening by the moment and comment on it and diplomats report back regularly to their governments. The reporting by journalists is sometimes over dramatised and opinionated because that sells newspapers, while diplomats must stick strictly to the issue at hand and be objective without frills or exaggeration.

Such considerations struck me this past week while watching the reaction of the US mainstream media to the extraordinary political events in the US when the Republicans not only won the gubernatorial race in Virginia but nearly prevailed in New Jersey – a traditional Democrat stronghold – as well. Reportedly, Glenn Youngkin was elected because of his conservative values and what Americans call his “folksy” charm, as well as his promises about education, including his opposition to the teaching of critical race theory. Added to that was the election of Virginia’s first Afro-American female lieutenant governor against a Democrat challenger. Meanwhile, in Minnesota a move to dismantle the police department was overwhelmingly rejected by voters.

In reaction to all this, commentators on TV channels like CNN and MSNBC seemed to spend most of their time condemning the Republicans rather than debating the issues and analysing whether – after the elections in Virginia – it might be time to change tack on what most agree has become the Democrats’ socialist agenda. Moreover, instead of considering whether these latest developments might potentially result in a serious threat to the government in next year’s mid-term elections, extremist Democrats like the outspoken Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have said that the party is too moderate and needs policies that are even more liberal. She is one of the leaders trying to push through a progressive agenda that does not seem to be acceptable to a majority of Americans, and Republican critics are now calling her the “most tone-deaf person” in the country.

Other Democrats maintain they would not have lost in Virginia if President Biden’s two key pieces of legislation – the infrastructure bill and the separate spending bill – had already been passed. But by choosing not to debate any of this and simply to repeat the anti-Republican criticism, commentators on CNN and MSNBC have shown yet again that, rather than practising real journalism, they have become essentially little more than a mouthpiece for the Democrats.

It is important, of course, that new governments, who win office on the basis of a published manifesto, should not waver at the first hint of opposition. Thus, many argue that a recently-elected government should stick to its guns, not just on ideological grounds but also out of loyalty to its supporters whose votes it will need in the future.

One example of this in Britain’s political history was the Labour government under Clement Attlee which won the 1945 general election. Despite the poor state of the country in the aftermath of the Second World War and President Truman’s abrupt termination of Lend-Lease, the new government pressed forward with its socialist plans by creating a welfare state and nationalizing key industries like electricity, coal and steel as well as the country’s transport system – and the welfare state, in particular, enjoyed wide public support.

A more recent example on the other side of the debate was the UK’s 2019 general election which Boris Johnson’s Conservatives won with a thumping majority and it became clear that, if the Labour Party continued with its extreme policies under its left-wing leadership, it might never win a general election again. So, this time it was argued that in the long-term interests of the party it was time to change direction.

Returning to the current situation in the US, it has become clear President Biden is far from being the unifying figure he has claimed to be. The evidence shows he has lost control of the Democrats whose radical progressive left is dominating the Party and imposing extremist measures as part of a socialist agenda that seems to be out of step with public opinion – to mention just two examples, in relation to education and defunding the police. Meanwhile, the havoc at the southern border continues and gas prices and inflation are rising; and the fallout from the disaster of the Afghanistan withdrawal persists.

No doubt Biden will continue to try to unite his party but that looks to be less and less achievable. It may be premature for the Republicans to rejoice after the Virginia successes, but suddenly commentators are suggesting a resurgence of conservative values could even herald a realignment of US politics – and interest in next year’s mid-term elections grows by the minute.

COMMANDING PERFORMANCE

The talk of the town in recent days has been the masterly performance by Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis who gave a powerful and impassioned speech at the Glasgow climate change conference a week ago today. His address has attracted wide international interest and praise, both for its content and its excellent delivery by an accomplished public speaker. It was clear, interesting, stimulating and to the point in what was by any standards a thoroughly polished presentation.

The speech can be found online, of course, and it is surely a must-see for everybody to appreciate this memorable contribution to the debate on climate change – and, what is more, excerpts from it are being quoted around the world.

As a result of what the Prime Minister said and the manner in which he spoke, he was invited to take part in a range of media interviews in the margins of the conference and had meetings with a number of prominent organisations such as The Nature Conservancy and The Green Climate Fund. An extract from his speech was also chosen by the global media heavyweight Bloomberg as its “Quote of the Day.”

Mr Davis talked to Prince William and, as he explained at a press conference on his return to Nassau, he also had a series of significant bilateral meetings with other world leaders – both in Glasgow and London – in particular to explore ways of securing technology transfer and financial support to improve infrastructure and defences against the adverse effects of climate change as well as financial assistance in dealing with the nation’s current fiscal situation and management of its debt.

It seems to me the Prime Minister’s use in his speech of imagery about the discipline, drive and hard work to succeed against the odds shown by the two Bahamian 400m gold medallists at the Tokyo Olympics was notably effective in getting the message across about the need for immediate action to win the race against time and deal with the impact of climate change.

As he said: “Every leader before us has postponed until tomorrow what needed to happen yesterday and now tomorrow is here – today – and countries like mine are out of time.”

He also stated firmly that The Bahamas was not creating the problem but was being forced to pay the price as one of the world’s top 10 island states most vulnerable to climate change and global warming. To my eye, points about The Bahamas having the cleanest air in the world – according to a recent study – and the country’s seas having the effect of reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere, may have particularly impressed other delegates at the conference.

His description of the devastating consequences of the 2019 Category 5 Hurricane Dorian was equally telling. Indeed, the evocative wording – “we cannot out-run your carbon emissions; we cannot out-run the hurricanes which are becoming more powerful; and we cannot out-run the rising sea-levels as our islands disappear beneath the seas” – was the Quote-of-the-Day used by Bloomberg.

So, all in all this was a most impressive performance which will surely have increased the prospect of international financial and other co-operation and support. In light of this, it is strange that, reportedly, the previous government had decided not to attend COP26 or even prepare for it. But it is comforting to know that this new government will henceforward be fully involved in the follow-up to a conference that has been described as a pivotal moment in the struggle to control climate change and global warming.

SOMETHING ELSE TO CELEBRATE

Having written three weeks ago about Grand Bahama-based Coral Vita being named as one of the winners of The Earthshot Prize for its innovative work leading to the restoration of coral reefs, it is a pleasure to follow up today with news of its attendance at the Glasgow climate change summit. According to the Prize’s official wording, Coral Vita’s award was for its innovative approach to coral farming by growing coral on land and then replanting it in the ocean where it can grow fifty times faster than using traditional methods. Its goal is said to be to establish a global network of coral farms to grow a billion corals annually.

Last week, in his capacity as Earthshot’s founder Prince William introduced the first-ever winners, and finalists of this prestigious Prize to world leaders in the main Plenary Hall at COP26. It was said to be a powerful moment, highlighting the need for global innovation and collective action to repair the planet. Coral Vita’s co-founder Sam Teicher is quoted as saying he and his colleagues were proud to attend the summit and to meet our own Prime Minister there as well as John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Mr Teicher described COP26 as a crucial opportunity to protect and restore vital ecosystems like the world’s coral reefs through what he said should be “decisive climate action, creating impactful economic opportunities.” He went on to stress that Coral Vita was committed to “restoring dying coral reefs in The Bahamas which will ensure that the Bahamian people and the economy continue to benefit from reef-based eco-tourism, coastal protection from storms, and healthy fisheries that feed families and pay the bills.”

It is heartening to learn The Earthshot Prize, created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, led an unprecedented global search for the most inspiring and innovative solutions to the greatest environmental challenges facing the planet.

This makes Prince William’s words in introducing the winners and finalists at COP26 that much more significant. He said: “Two weeks ago in London, we announced the first five winners of The Earthshot Prize and awarded each 1 million pounds to scale their solutions. Our finalists are bursting with energy, ideas and ambition. Their ingenuity is amazing. Their potential is off the charts. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to the real superstars in this room today.”

With such words ringing in the ears of all concerned, the achievement of Coral Vita as one of the five winners is all the more worthy of high praise and will have surely made Bahamians proud.