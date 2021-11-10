Major Jr Named To Lotto Hot 100 List

By BRENT STUBBS

HE’S considered to be a chip off the old block as an athlete following in the footsteps of his mother Bernadette ‘Chips’ McPhee, a former national team softball pitcher. But for Michael Major Jr, it’s all about creating his own identity as he swings his tennis racket.

He’s improving so rapidly that the 15-year-old 6-foot, 1-inch player has been named to the Lotto Hot 100 List on TennisRecruiting.net for November as a result of his performance during the month of October.

During that time, Major Jr participated in a series of tournaments in Florida where he was matched up against some older and more experienced players, but he still managed to give a good account of himself.

In his first outing in the Premier Tennis Tournament (PTT) in Fort Lauderdale, Major Jr lost in the final to a 23-year-old American. In another tournament, he got to the semifinals, but he had to withdraw because he had to come back home.

“It was a lot of good matches. I played some high level tennis. I actually lost to a player who was ranked about five or six hundred in the world,” said Major Jr. “I see that I’m right there, but it’s just a matter of gaining my strength. But I know I could perform against these guys.”

In the match, which could be looked at as David facing Goliath, Major Jr said if he could have “served and been more tactical, it would have been a different outcome. Experience played a major factor. But I took that as a learning experience, so next time for sure I will get him.”

Had he stayed and played in the last tournament, Major Jr said he would have had to face one of his team-mates and rivals from the Albany Tennis Academy that they are both a part of. The Windsor School student said he was looking forward to the epic match-up.

Having assessed his game against some of the top juniors in Florida, Major Jr said he’s feeling great about the strides he has made over the last few months.

“I feel like this is where I belong here,” he said. “This is what I want to do and I know I have the talent and the work ethic to get the job done.”

As one of the country’s top junior tennis players, Major Jr said the hard work is finally paying off in his performance on the court. “Talent can only take you so far,” he pointed out. “But with hard work and dedication and always pushing through when you don’t want to do it, that is what makes you a great player. You have to have a good work ethic, discipline and dedication to go far in this sport of tennis.”

While he appreciates all of the sentiments he’s gotten about how great his mother was as a softball player, Major Jr said he wants everybody to remember his nickname: “MJ. It’s not about her. It’s about me. I’m coming.”

Looking back at where he came from, his mom said he’s definitely a “chip off the old block,” but he’s fast developing into his own as he continues to blossom.

“His confidence level and his athleticism is what really stands out. He’s grown so much over the past two years,” she pointed out. “He had a couple growth spurts because one time he was just at my shoulder and now he’s over my head.

“He’s confident about himself and he has the ability to go far in tennis. Academically he’s sound too. He is definitely a chip off the old block.”

In December, Major Jr is expected to take his talents to the Eddie Herr International Junior Championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from November 23 to December 5 .

The tournament hosts more than 2,000 junior players from over 90 countries, including some of the world’s most competitive players. Among some of the top professional players in the world who participated in the tournament are Maria Sharapova, Jelena Jankovic, Whitnes Osuigwe, Mlomir Kecmaqnovic, Michael Minoh, Andy Roddick and Xavier Malisse.

Although this will be his first crack at it, if his experience at the Orange Bowl was any indication, he knows he will have to be at his best. He’s even gone out on a limb and made a prediction about how well he can do.

“If I keep my mental state and can recover from each match, I think I could win the tournament, honestly,” he stated. “I know I have the ability to win it.”

And when he returns home, Major Jr said he’s already looking ahead to the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s Giorgio Baldacci Open Challenge Tennis Tournament at the National Tennis Centre in December, if it is staged.

The event usually serves as a trial for the teams to be selected for the men’s Davis Cup and the ladies’ Billie Jean King Cup.

“I think I can make the team. I have faith in myself,” he said. I know my ability.”

And although he could end up facing some of the top players in the country like Kevin Major Jr, Philip Major Jr, Baker brothers Spencer and Newman or veteran player/captain Marvin Rolle, Major Jr sent out a message to them all: “I’m not afraid of them, not one of them. I am coming for all of them.”

With a desire to go to college on an athletic scholarship and study marine biology, Major Jr said he would like to pursue the professional ranks as a player. But for now, he wants to concentrate on his education at Windsor Academy and make a name for himself as a rising young player from the Bahamas.

Not just the son of Bernie McPhee or a “chip” off the old block.