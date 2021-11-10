Vaccines Not Mandatory For Tourists

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper says the government is currently not considering making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for foreigners seeking entry to The Bahamas, noting current travel protocols are working just fine.

Mr Cooper spoke after a new travel policy requiring all foreign nationals flying into the United States, with limited exceptions, to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test came into force on Monday.

According to the policy, foreign travellers must also show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane.

Asked if the Davis administration was considering adopting similar rules on vaccinations, the minister said: “That is not a consideration at this time. We have the protocols in terms of testing (that) we already have in place. We’re very comfortable with the protocols we have. This has been effective in managing this spread and the arrival of new strains of COVID.

“We’re going to continue as we’re going. The tourism industry generally applauds what we’re doing in terms of our border protocols. There’s no need to change them at this stage.”

Currently, all people, including children aged two and older, are required to present a travel health visa and produce a negative PCR test no older than five days prior to travel to The Bahamas.

However, fully vaccinated travellers have the option of taking a rapid antigen test instead of the PCR if they so choose.

Mr Cooper said while there are no plans to add additional travel changes beyond what’s outlined in the 2021 Health Services Rules, he cannot ignore that the new US travel requirement has reaped great benefits for The Bahamas, particularly relating to the nation’s vaccination rates.

“Interestingly, that has been positive for our country,” Mr Cooper said. “Firstly, as a result of it coming and Bahamians being aware that it was coming, we saw an uptick in terms of vaccination. So many persons who were hesitant ordinarily who would like to travel to Florida considered it as a last-ditch effort to get vaccinated to be able to travel to Florida.

“I am delighted that people are considering that as positive for their health in addition to giving them the latitude to be able to travel freely. I would also say interestingly that that has been very good for tourism and the uptick in vaccinations to the tune of almost 150,000 persons fully vaccinated is good for tourism because our study and our research shows that our tourists prefer destinations where there is a high vaccination level so this is positive all around for us.”

“It’s positive for tourism, it’s positive for our country and the science is that the best methodology we have in terms of managing COVID is vaccinations so it’s a positive all around,” Mr Cooper also said.

Mr Cooper also revealed that The Bahamas was “rebounding faster than the Caribbean”, with tourism arrivals for the holiday period also expected to be very strong.

According to the government’s latest vaccine tracker, 136,238 people are fully vaccinated in the country, while 138,073 people have received one dose of a vaccine, excluding Johnson &Johnson vaccine.