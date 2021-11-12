Man Discharged In Assault Case

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A magistrate on Friday discharged a man who confronted another man during a traffic dispute.

Andrew Pinder, 24, was charged with assault after he pushed his cell phone in another man’s face on November 8.

He pleaded guilty during his arraignment before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr.

The prosecution said around 9.50pm on the day in question, the complainant, Osmond Munroe, was travelling west on Orlando Street when he saw Andrew Pinder driving in a “reckless manner.” The court was told that the accused’s careless driving forced Mr Munroe to swerve his car to avoid an accident, but Pinder did not stop after the fact and continued driving.

Mr Munroe then followed Pinder blowing his horn which caused the accused to eventually pull over, the court was told. The prosecutor said when he did, the complainant informed him of his traffic offence and Pinder walked towards him and shoved his phone in Mr Munroe’s face.

The court was told that although Mr Munroe told the accused to stop, he continued to push his phone in his face in an aggressive manner. Pinder was later arrested. In an interview with officers at the Wulff Road Police Station, he admitted the offence.

On Friday, the accused was represented by attorney Alex Maillis. He told the magistrate his client committed “simple assault” and his actions did not support the charge of battery. He also noted that Pinder was a “public-minded young man” who volunteered with local fire services and assisted with Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts.

In response, Magistrate Allen, Jr, said he considered Pinder’s early guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions. He also noted the accused’s “good character” and said in view of these facts he believed Pinder was a “fit and proper candidate for an absolute discharge.”

The case was dismissed.