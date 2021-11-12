Man Stable After Shooting

A MAN is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot on Wednesday.

Police said they received reports of the shooting in Adelaide Village after 3pm.

Responding officers were informed that a man was at a boat ramp when he was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm.

The assailant discharged the weapon in the direction of the victim, hitting him several times about the body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.