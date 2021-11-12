Pm: Bahamas Is ‘Safely And Wisely’ Opening For Business

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told a group of tourism stakeholders yesterday that the Bahamas is “safely and wisely” opening for business, while noting a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospital rates.

He highlighted positive trends in the country’s COVID-19 situation and the improving tourist numbers while addressing the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operation Summit at Baha Mar.

In his remarks, Mr Davis noted the expansion of testing protocols and access to vaccines. He referred to the impending end to the country’s state of emergency to be replaced by health legislation for the managing COVID-19.

“These measures alone should give you great comfort that The Bahamas is safely and wisely opening for business. The expansion in testing, the rapid increase in vaccination uptake, and the improvement in trace and contact seem to be having the desired effect. Levels of infection (are) weaning. Hospitalisations are falling,” he said.

“Restrictions on international travel are in line with globally accepted safety protocols. As a result, our tourist numbers are rising and bookings for the next quarter and beyond are at historically high levels.”

Mr Davis also highlighted the government’s commitment to build a new hospital on New Providence and Grand Bahama as well as healthcare developments in the Family Islands.

“We will make major investments in developing and improving (our) mini hospitals in Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera and construct new satellite clinics and refurbish existing ones with telemedicine capacity for other Family Islands,” he said.

“My government is convinced beyond doubt that by alleviating the COVID-19 health crisis and strengthening our healthcare infrastructure, we will be well placed to secure our economic future.

“I’m happy to report that The Bahamas is now on course to experience a rapid rebound in tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic levels meaning we should soon recover our position as a premier destination for business and leisure travels. The climate for the investment of tourism continues to improve every day.”

He added: “We are encouraging the investor community to pursue further developments and economic growth in the Family Islands with high end boutique resorts, bed and breakfast establishments, fishing lodges, and exclusive villas that would cater to those visitors seeking a more island way of life.

“Our plan for each island will focus on the island’s niche in the tourism market and promote unique opportunities….In the spirit of partnership offer stronger incentives for international investors to partner with Bahamian owned and joint vendor boutique hotels. In conjunction with the Residency by Investments programme we are encouraging joint ventures with Bahamians on projects with sustained economic growth. Through Bahamas Invest, we will create the framework to expedite projects under this initiative.”

The prime minister said officials are now considering projects that will upgrade the airport infrastructure throughout the islands to enhance the visitor experience and encourage direct international flights.

He pointed out that the Nassau Cruise Port is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion by Summer 2022.