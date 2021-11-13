Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Eight Mile Rock

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Eight Mile Rock on Friday night.

According to reports, the man was attempting to cross the street on Queen’s Highway, Bartlett Hill at around 10pm when he was hit by a vehicle driving west. The driver didn’t stop, but returned to the scene later after seeing damage to his vehicle.

The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

