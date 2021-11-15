Cdc To Reduce Our Covid Risk Rating

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will reclassify the COVID-19 threat in The Bahamas from a Level Four: Do Not Travel advisory to a Level Three warning, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said on Friday.

Dr McMillan said she received the notification about the impending change from the Caribbean Public Health Agency, as local officials work closely with the agency regarding the CDC’s travel health advisories.

“As we all know we would have been at a Level Four,” Dr McMillan said.

“The notification, actually it was a congratulatory notification, to say that we have been downgraded to a three based on the data recently submitted.

“We have to continue to do what we’re doing as a country. So that we can continue either move down that ladder but definitely not go back up to a four.”

Asked if the impending advisory change was based mainly on vaccinations or cases going down, Dr McMillan said: “They have a combination of indicators that we monitor and we, I would say regularly, are reporting on those indicators and based on the last report that was submitted, we were able to actually to move down.”

She added the report was submitted last week.

A Level Three advisory means there is a high level of COVID-19 in a country and travellers are advised to be fully vaccinated before travel. Unvaccinated travellers should avoid non-essential travel to Level Three destinations, according to the CDC.

However, up to press time, the CDC’s website did not reflect the change, with The Bahamas still listed as a Level Four. The page was last updated on August 23.

This comes as the country continues to record low virus numbers.

Six new cases were recorded on Thursday, four were recorded on Friday and 11 new cases were recorded on Saturday, bringing the nation’s confirmed case total to 22,587.

At last report, 46 people were in hospital with the virus.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness yesterday said the upcoming change in the country’s COVID-19 level “is based on the reduction in new COVID-19 infections recorded over the past several weeks.”

“The health reclassification also spells good news for tourism and the economy as it now means groups and conferences can be booked for The Bahamas,” the ministry said.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville applauded the work of healthcare professionals and the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by Bahamians and residents saying, “these types of results come when we team-up to terminate the things that impact our country negatively.”

He added, “We can do the same when it comes to ensuring that our population takes advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine. A vaccinated population will significantly reduce restrictions and place us on a faster path to recovery.”

The CDC last moved the country to a Level Four warning in August.