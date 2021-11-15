Mp Says Covid-19 Bill Timing ‘Last Minute’

ST Anne’s MP Adrian White has accused the government of being late in bringing the COVID-19 Pandemic (Special Provision) Bill 2021 to Parliament.

The Bill was passed in the House of Assembly last Wednesday and in the Senate the following day.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr White said the timing of the Bill was “last minute” considering the fact the state of emergency and associated emergency orders were slated to end on November 13.

“On November 10, the late again government administration, who had wasted three previous sittings of the House, finally tabled the COVID-19 Pandemic (Special Provision) Bill, 2021 addressing local government, education, immigration and data protection,” his statement noted.

“The timing of tabling this Bill was last minute because the emergency orders were set to end on November 13, 2021 and it would normally take at least two days to get it through the House of Assembly before it could begin in the Senate.”

He said the opposition party “acted in the interests of the people and covered for the PLP government.”

“Under the Constitution’s Article 55, the House of Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2005, Rule 66 (3) and Rule 66 (2), there should be no second reading of a tabled item of legislation on the same day as its first reading, unless agreed by the House. “The House being both the members of government and of the opposition.

“Knowing the government would fail to get this piece of last-minute legislation through a second reading and full debate in the House and thereafter the Senate, before November 13, 2021, without the opposition’s agreement, the opposition, in the best interests of the nation, agreed to proceed with the second reading and a debate on the same day as its tabling and first reading.

“This act of co-operation by the opposition forgave the government of their inability to act in proper time. It was forgiveness exercised in the interests of the Bahamian people.”

Mr White also said while the emergency orders have expired, many of their provisions are still in place in the new Health Services Rules.

“Other aspects of the former emergency orders, like the provision on furloughed employees were not addressed and remain in place, until at least December 13, 2021.

“The government should see this as another of their teachable moments and not a precedent for future oversights in their management of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our people and our economy,” he said.