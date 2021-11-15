Senator ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ After Plane Skids Off Runway

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party senator Randy Rolle says he is grateful to be alive after his plane skidded off the runway and landed in bushes in Exuma on Friday afternoon.

Mr Rolle told The Tribune he was among five passengers onboard the flight when the incident occurred shortly after 4pm.

“I was one of five passengers on a private air charter from New Providence to Black Point, Exuma on Friday, November 12 at 4.15pm. The flight was unremarkable until the plane landed but rolled beyond the end of the runway,” he said.

He also said that to his knowledge, no one was injured in the incident and also thanked God for saving their lives.

“I am grateful to God for his mercies and a safe outcome. I thank those who reached out to me in various ways and well-wishers and the general public for their support and concern. Being new in my role as a senator in the Phillip Davis administration, I look forward to making a positive contribution for the betterment of Bahamians.”

He also offered this advice for his political colleagues who may be travelling in the future.

“I would add for future reference as a general caution—and it always bears repeating—as I reflect on the recent national election campaign involving air travel throughout the country, that while everyone is entitled to our personal preferences for travel associations, our leaders should endeavour in the public interest to not travel in significant numbers all on one flight,” he said.

Mr Rolle, who is now back in New Providence, could not say what led to the incident but acknowledged the weather was bad during the entire trip.