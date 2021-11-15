Time To Give Back With Volunteer Initiative

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith has called on citizens and residents to take part in a national volunteer initiative.

His comments came as he launched the Volunteers Call To Action during a press conference last week at his temporary office at One Montagu Place.

“When we first formed the Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas, we developed a tagline that defined our vision,” Sir Cornelius said. “It was very simply, Volunteer Bahamas, a call to action.”

However, the initiative was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighteen months later, with Volunteer Bahamas having played an important role in the vaccination process and the country returning to some level of normalcy, Sir Cornelius said the time is now.

“Over the next week, we want everyone, young and old, rich and poor, in Nassau, Grand Bahama and throughout The Bahamas to pledge to donate time for a worthy cause on Saturday, November 20, or Sunday, November 21,” he said.

This upcoming Friday has been designated as national volunteer t-shirt day. Employers are asked to allow workers to wear a t-shirt of an organisation with which they are connected that does volunteer work.

November has been declared National Volunteerism Month.