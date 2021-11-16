Accused Denies Damage To Statue

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old man has denied allegations that he trespassed on Government House property last month and caused $2,000 worth of damage to a Christopher Columbus statue.

Shervandaze Smith pleaded not guilty to the damage and trespassing charges during his second appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday.

Smith was arrested in early October after police received reports ofa man causing damage to the Christopher Columbus monument with a sledgehammer.

When they arrived, they arrested a man who they said was caught in the act of vandalising the statue.

When Smith first appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, he was not allowed to enter a plea to the charges after his mother asked the court if he could be evaluated, explaining Smith had been acting strangely for a while and his family was concerned about his behaviour.

However, Smith told the court he was operating under a divine purpose after he had an encounter with God and even alluded to conversations he allegedly had with the late Dr Myles Munroe years ago concerning his purpose.

Afterwards, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said she was going to “err on the side of caution” as she was concerned that Smith may not be a “mentally competent person” and subsequently ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

During yesterday’s hearing, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt informed the court she had received Smith’s evaluation report, which stated he was fit to plead to the offences.

After recording his not guilty pleas, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told Smith she was not minded to grant him bail at this time, but would entertain a bail application in about two weeks’ time.

However, Smith’s attorney, Donna Major, took issue with this, arguing her client had spent nearly two months in prison.

She further argued the offences were “bailable” and added it appeared the case was becoming “very political”, but this was staunchly rejected by Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt yesterday.

“My position is firm and resolute… I don’t wear any colours and my decision is devoid of any political consideration,” the magistrate told the court.

While agreeing the offences were bailable, she said her decision on the matter was “well within her rights”.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to January 5 at 10 am.