Bishop Laish Boyd Concerned About Election Victory Margins, Turnout

BISHOP Laish Boyd has voiced concern regarding margins of victory and a lower-than-normal voter turnout in the September general election, saying such margins may encourage a government to be less than fair and less than evenhanded.

In the September 16 election the Progressive Liberal Party secure 32 seats in the House of Assembly, while the Free National Movement only won seven. Voter turnout was around 65 percent.

Bishop Boyd urged the new PLP government not to use its majority to settle old scores.

In his address last night to attendees at the 118th session of the Anglican Synod, Bishop Boyd said: “Mr Leader of the Opposition here in The Bahamas, I ask you and your team to be a good and honourable opposition, issue-centred truth-focused and on the high road, sir, with the greatest respect. And I say the same thing to you Mr Prime Minister, to you and your team, be a good and honourable government issue-centred, truth-focused and on the high road, sir, with the greatest respect.

“I have a concern about two elements of the elections: the wide margins of victory and the lower-than-normal voter turnouts.

“In The Turks and Caicos Islands, the PNP won 14 to 1. In The Bahamas, the PLP won 32-7. While these are victories ‘fair and square’, such margins might encourage a government to be less than fair and less than even handed. The overall national good could be in jeopardy if a government were not upright, transparent and accountable. Let us challenge our leaders to take the high road. Do not cater to your base, which can be very base at times. Do not use your majority to settle old scores. “Serve the people. Work collegially with all colleagues. Use your position to build your country for all.

“Ladies and gentlemen of both countries, government and opposition, please uplift and build your beloved Turks and Caicos and Bahamas. Focus on the task at hand. Leave out personal attacks and negativity. Offer positive suggestions. Govern all citizens and residents. Pay particular attention to the poor and the vulnerable, those who cannot help themselves. And, remember, those with more should be prepared to give more and to pay more.

“In The Turks and Caicos Islands, voter turnout was 76 percent down from over 80 percent in recent elections. In The Bahamas, turnout was 65 percent, down from the 80s and 90s in recent elections.

“What this means, I do not know. However, we need to be nurturing, encouraging and inspiring greater awareness and participation in national affairs, because there are few national privileges greater than having your say at the polls. Do you know how long the world has fought for one person one vote…even right here in The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos? And some of us are throwing it away. Nothing should discourage or disillusion a person from exercising that right. Do not let anyone discourage you from it,” Bishop Boyd said.

He also said more discipline and compliance is needed from Bahamians in the fight against COVID-19, as he urged Anglicans to lead the way in getting vaccinated.

He noted The Bahamas’ 40 percent vaccination rate, adding “more of us need to be vaccinated”.

As of Sunday, there were 139,471 people fully vaccinated in the county. There has also been a drop off in the number of vaccinations in recent weeks.

The bishop also commended the government for an “admirable” job in the face of the challenges sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank God for all of His blessings to us at all times and especially in this COVID-19 season,” he said at the Christ Church Cathedral event. “Both the Turks and Caicos Islands and The Bahamas have had our share of health, public health, financial, job, personal mental and emotional challenges over the past 20 months.

“In both countries the governments did an admirable job in a circumstance where there was no play book to go by. Bravo! Things could have been a whole lot worse, and there are areas where we could have done better but ‘Thanks be to God!’ I commend The Turks and Caicos Islands where 77.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“Here in The Bahamas, we are at 40 percent. More of us need to be vaccinated. Here, in The Bahamas we need more discipline and compliance. Our numbers are too high, though (we are) improving. Would have had fewer cases if more of us had simply behaved ourselves and complied.

“Now, our healthcare facilities remain full and our healthcare workers and funeral industry workers remain overtaxed. We thank all of our responders and front-line care, security and support functions. God bless and strengthen you all, because it is not over yet.

“We must not let our guards down. Let’s keep the protocols, let’s get vaccinated. Let’s move forward.”

He continued: “I challenge all Anglicans to lead the way in getting vaccinated – unless you have some special circumstance which prevents you. Following the protocols and now getting vaccinated is a powerful way of loving your neighbour: putting yourself in the safest position and ensuring that your neighbour can be as safe as he/she can be.”