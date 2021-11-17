‘Issues Of Resourcing’ At Police Inspectorate

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday he is not satisfied that the Police Inspectorate, a civilian organisation that should provide oversight of the Complaints and Corruption Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, has been adequately carrying out its functions, citing resource issues.

The Inspectorate was established in 2009. It has the power to review how the RBDF handles complaints from residents. However, little is known about the body’s work since the Police Act was passed in 2009.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Munroe said: “I did meet with the Police Inspectorate, I think it would’ve been last week. They briefed me on their progress. As I suspected, there were issues of resourcing in terms of resources for them. One of their members died, one of their members never showed up and so we had a very fruitful meeting where they will go and present a report as to proper structure, as to resource needs and then I will bring that to Cabinet to make sure they are resourced to do their jobs.”

In its annual human rights report, the United States has frequently highlighted the lack of information surrounding the Inspectorate’s activities.

The body is currently chaired by Tanya McCartney.

Mr Munroe said the current iteration of the Inspectorate fulfilled its mandate only in a limited way.

“They were able to do it within the context of the resources available to them,” he said.

“They did request information, they did review information but the fullness of what their function is they were not satisfied that they were able to discharge it. I’m not satisfied that they were able to discharge it.

“It really is a matter of resourcing the body properly to do its job properly so that it could give advice on, one, a proper complaints process and updating of that; two it can set timelines for when things should happen and ensure the public can know about their complaints with the system and then, three, it’s an audit on the system, so having a place where people can complain if their matters aren’t moving as they ought to move.

“Also, once they are properly resourced, getting an account of all the matters so they can compare whether punishment and treatment is consistent across all matters. So they’re very alive to the completeness of their functions but they have been hampered by resources and I’m going to do my best to get them the resources they need to properly do their jobs.”